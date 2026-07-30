To view the sprawling expanse of Pampanga State University (Pampanga State U) today is to behold a monument carved from pure, unyielding historical persistence. It is not only the story of academic administration but also a great literary epic written in ash, mud, and gold. This institution has been a prominent part of Philippine history for more than a century and a half, an educational vanguard that has repeatedly risen to the challenges of nature and war.

The epic began in the twilight of the Spanish colonial period: November 4, 1861. It stemmed from a visionary kinship between an Augustinian friar, Fr. Juan P. Zita, and a benevolent civic leader, Don Felino Gil. They brightened the Escuela de Artes y Oficios de Bacolor, planting the seeds of technical craftsmanship on a large tract of land donated by the Suarez sisters. Little did these founding fathers know that their humble grammar and trade school would become Far East Asia's oldest vocational sanctuary.

But the infancy of this institution was forged in fire. From 1869 to the dawn of the American era, five destructive fires swept through its walls. During the stormy years of the Philippine Revolution, the gentle scratch of pens in the classrooms gave way to the clank of metal as the building was converted into a barracks and a bullet factory. After the ashes settled, the early American administrators revived it in 1905 as the Bacolor Trade School and expanded its provincial identity a few years later as the Pampanga Trade School.

The institution’s distinct modern spirit sprang from a mid-century renaissance led by leadership that understood that policy precedes structural change. In 1957, under the legislative stewardship of Republic Act 1388, superintendents such as Mr. Juan Sunga and Mr. Esteban N. Lugue brought the school into its chapter as the Pampanga School of Arts and Trades (PSAT). In 1964, the school was renamed the Don Honorio Ventura Memorial School of Arts and Trades (DHVMSAT) in honor of the former Pampanga Governor and philanthropist, whose name became synonymous with the school’s generous ethos. Dr. Olegario N. Lenon took the helm.

As the institution matured, it demanded greater autonomy. A landmark decree from Malacañang in 1978 converted the academy into a chartered state college, Don Honorio Ventura College of Arts and Trades (DHVCAT). Its first president was Mr. Pascual T. Galura, who was succeeded shortly thereafter by Mr. Manuel N. Matic, who took charge of the new collegiate period. They navigated the initial challenges of academic self-government, laying the early foundations of what would one day become a complex university system.

Then came the dark, apocalyptic trial of the early 1990s, an event that tested the very soul of the institution. When Mt. Pinatubo erupted, a biblical deluge of volcanic lahar buried the Bacolor campus under meters of gray, suffocating mud. The third president of the university, Dr. Ernesto T. Nicdao, defied nature’s wrath as others fled or dissolved. He refused to let the historic cradle die, masterminding a heroic relocation and sustaining the school’s spirit in makeshift camps until the historic campus could reopen in May 1996.

Dr. Nicdao’s stewardship was marked by quiet, fierce resilience, and his twenty-year presidency spanned the buried ruins of the past and the boundless horizons of the future. He demonstrated that the institution’s true foundations were not concrete but lay in the indomitable will of its faculty, students, and leaders. He ruled in such a way that when the mud dried, the university was prepared to leap into a larger, previously unknown age of intellectual conquest.

But the institution’s golden dawn came with the rise of Dr. Enrique G. Baking. The grand architect of the university’s contemporary surge in prestige, Dr. Baking assumed leadership. In 2009, Republic Act 9832, which he successfully sponsored, converted the college into a full-fledged higher education citadel: the Don Honorio Ventura Technological State University (DHVTSU). He presided over the transformation of the once-local trade school into a sprawling, multi-campus empire.

Dr. Baking’s rule is marked by a rejection of restrictions on education within geographical limits. He pushed for the creation of major satellite campuses, bringing the university’s famous maroon-and-gold colors to the towns of Mexico, Lubao, Porac, Candaba, Apalit, and Sto. Tomas. His administration pushed the boundaries of traditional technical training and implemented a competitive curriculum that incorporated the arts, sciences, and business administration. In 2021, it also established a prestigious School of Law.

The fruits of this modern leadership are evident on the global stage. What began as a school under regional ash has, under Dr. Baking’s transformative leadership, proudly left its mark on the world stage, breaking into the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings and achieving a stellar global rank in the World Rankings for Innovation (WURI). This leadership transformed a local institution into a powerhouse capable of standing toe-to-toe with the world’s best academic institutions.

This glorious evolution reached its natural culmination. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12148, renaming the school Pampanga State University (Pampanga State U). This historic renaming dispels lingering notions of municipal insularity and formally designates the university as the foremost provincial vanguard of public higher education.

The journey of Pampanga State University, from the Escuela of 1861 to “Pampanga State U” today, is a testament to the strength of visionary leadership. From Friar Zita’s first dreams to Dr. Baking’s global masterstroke, each educational leader has written an important chapter in an enduring legacy. They have proven that while buildings destroyed by fires and volcanic eruptions can be rebuilt, a shared burning passion for accessible excellence is truly indestructible.