A COSTLY CONSENT?

The Iwak Tribe has signed a document that will impact their future and the fate of a river, a corporation, and a nation’s energy goals. Their agreement with Filinvest’s FDC Renewables Corporation to build a 33.4-megawatt hydroelectric power plant marks a significant milestone in Indigenous consultation. However, beyond the official signing, a deeper question remains: Who benefits more from this deal?

Consent is a powerful act of agency when given freely and knowingly. The Iwak Tribe, through the Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) process, has exercised its right to decide the future of its ancestral land. In return, Filinvest receives the legal approval it needs: a Certificate of Precondition from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), without which the project cannot proceed. This is not just a signature but a gateway.

From Filinvest’s perspective, the benefits are clear and tangible. The ₱4.8 billion project is expected to produce 127.2 gigawatt-hours of clean energy each year, contributing to the Luzon grid and bolstering national energy security. The company secures long-term operational control of the site, gains strategic investment status through the Board of Investments’ Green Lane endorsement, and improves its corporate image with a socially responsible story. These are symbolic gains along with financial, strategic, and long-term benefits.

The Iwak Tribe, meanwhile, is guaranteed a variety of social and economic benefits. These include job opportunities, improvements to infrastructure, support for education and healthcare, and official recognition of their decision-making power. Such measures are especially important for a community that has been neglected in development efforts for a long time. Building roads, bridges, and utilities can greatly enhance daily life. Providing training and employment can help lift families out of hardship. Plus, acknowledging tribal sovereignty is a significant accomplishment.

However, when directly compared, the difference becomes clear. Filinvest’s gains are measurable, scalable, and profitable. The tribe’s benefits, while significant, are conditional, localized, and mainly depend on corporate commitment. The company secures a multi-billion-peso asset and decades of energy production. The tribe receives some immediate and long-term promises, but all are vulnerable to shifting priorities and external pressures.

Furthermore, the environmental costs often minimized in corporate presentations will be borne by the tribe. Even run-of-river hydroelectric plants alter ecosystems, disrupt sediment flow, and change rivers’ spiritual and ecological significance. What engineers call “minimal impact” may be an existential threat to Indigenous communities. Once industrialized, the river may no longer be the river of their ancestors.

Filinvest’s strategic positioning is further strengthened by its access to faster government approvals, fewer bureaucratic delays, and increased investor confidence. These advantages lead to immediate savings, quicker project implementation, and long-term profitability. The company’s presence in the renewable energy sector expands, while its Indigenous partnership boosts its public relations image.

In contrast, the Iwak Tribe’s gains, although socially meaningful, lack the durability and scope of Filinvest’s. Employment may be temporary, infrastructure limited to project areas, and social services inconsistent or superficial. The tribe’s ability to oversee and hold Filinvest accountable is essential, but it does not equate to shared ownership or control. Their role remains advisory rather than authoritative.

This imbalance is not unique to Pangasinan. Across the Philippines, Indigenous communities are often seen as gatekeepers to development, yet they are rarely regarded as equal partners in shaping it. Their consent is sought, but their power remains limited. The Iwak Tribe’s decision, while brave and practical, must be understood within the broader context of structural inequality and past marginalization.

The real test is still to come. Will Filinvest follow through on its promises? Can the community renegotiate if commitments fall short? Will the benefits last beyond grand openings and press releases? These questions need answers now, not later, because once the river shifts course, there’s no turning back.

This is not just a story of development but also of inequality. One side gains a power plant; the other gains an opportunity. And within that disparity lies the truth of modern consent: not all signatures carry the same weight, and not all benefits are shared equally. The Iwak Tribe has spoken. Now, the nation must listen, not with applause but vigilance, because the river remembers.

And so must we.