A good girl named Jenica

If you haven't watched the vlog interview of Karen Davila with the mother-daughter tandem Jean and Jenica Garcia, then I suggest you start watching it after reading my column.

I was left in tears out of pure admiration as to how kindhearted and good Jenica is as a daughter and, more importantly, as a mother to her two kids. Jenica Garcia has been raising her kids independently after her separation from her husband Alwyn Uytingco. Even before I watched the video over the weekend, I already encountered the issue of Jenica being unable to afford an air conditioning unit for her kids ever since the separation. During that time, I am sure many cast doubts as to whether Jenica was just playing the victim and soliciting sympathy from the people, but now it is clear to me that Jenica symbolizes a strong and empowered woman.

One line that stuck with me was when she said that she does not care about not having aircon because she cannot simply afford it and because "hindi naman namin ikakamatay kung wala kami." True enough, we are stuck with the idea that all showbiz personalities are rich and can afford everything. But Jenica broke that stereotypical image that actors and actresses all live in huge mansions and can buy everything that they want in life.

Her mother, Jean Garcia, who is also a single mom to Jenica and her son from her Japanese partner, also had nothing but praise for her daughter. She described Jenica as a very kind, patient, understanding, and sweet daughter. Jean mentioned how proud she is of Jenica, especially with how she handles her life now that she is a single mother.

One line that also brought tears and awe to the viewers was when Jean said that she had shortcomings as a mother but Jenica filled in those flaws and imperfections. That's when Karen Davila said it was the first time she heard a child adjusting to the deficiencies of his/her parent.

I am rooting for you, Jenica. I will be one of the many people who will be praying for your continued success in your career and for the strength to overcome anything and everything that life will throw at you. You are such a beautiful angel and I really admire you, Jenica Garcia.