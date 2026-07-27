A Heart Wise Enough to Choose

Yesterday's Gospel (Matthew 13:44-52) reminded me of King Solomon's prayer for a wise heart. Our parish priest, Fr. Jowel Jomarsus Gatus delivered a truly resonating homily which I, as a wife and a mother, have drawn guidance and inspiration from. A wise heart is not simply one that knows what is right; it is one that recognizes what is truly valuable and has the courage to choose it above all else.

The first parable asks me: What is my treasure? In a world that constantly competes for my attention, it is easy to become preoccupied with work deadlines, household responsibilities, financial concerns, and the endless demands of everyday life. Yet when I look deeply into my heart, I know that my greatest treasure is not found in achievements or possessions. It is found in the family God has entrusted to me. My husband and children are precious gifts through whom I experience God's love every day. Like the man who discovered the hidden treasure in the field, I am reminded that true joy comes from recognizing the blessings already present in my life and cherishing them.

The second parable challenges me to give my all for what I value most. The merchant who found the pearl of great price willingly sold everything he owned to obtain it. Marriage and motherhood require the same spirit of self-giving. Love is not merely expressed in grand gestures; it is found in the daily sacrifices that often go unnoticed: waking up early to prepare for my family's needs, listening when I am tired, choosing patience when I am frustrated, and continuing to give even when I receive little in return. These sacrifices are not losses. They are investments in something far more valuable than anything the world can offer. Every act of love becomes a way of choosing the "pearl" that God has placed in my care.

The final parable of the dragnet invites me to examine what I need to throw away. Just as fishermen separate the good fish from the bad, I am called to let go of the attitudes and habits that prevent me from becoming the wife and mother God wants me to be. Resentment, impatience, negativity, pride, and unnecessary worries can quietly accumulate in my heart. A wise heart knows that these things have no place in a home built on love. Letting them go is not always easy, but it creates room for forgiveness, gratitude, understanding, and peace.

As I deeply reflect on Solomon's prayer, I realize that wisdom is not measured by knowledge alone. It is measured by the choices we make each day. It is choosing family over distractions, love over selfishness, and faith over fear. It is recognizing the treasures God has given us, giving ourselves wholeheartedly to them, and letting go of whatever diminishes their value.

Today, my prayer is simple: Lord, grant me a wise heart. Help me recognize the treasures You have entrusted to me as a wife and mother, give myself completely to loving them, and remove from my life anything that keeps me from becoming the person You created me to be. In doing so, I believe I will discover that the Kingdom of God is already present in the ordinary and sacred moments of family life.