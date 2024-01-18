A laudable agreement

THE LGU of Pasig City must have taken seriously the plea of senior citizens and persons with disabilities about their wish to earn a living while still able to physically and mentally perform tasks.

Most of them must have been mandatorily retired or disengaged from service because of their age or must have been discriminated against because of age and other factors. But most of them are still willing to work and prove their worth to society if given the opportunity to do so.

Thus, this agreement inked by the giant fastfood chain Jollibee and the Pasig City LGU came as a consensus to the senior citizens and PWDs of the city.

Of course, the seniors and even the PWDs can work according to their respective fitness. The able-bodied need not worry about the competition the former may bring out. It’s a free country after all with a free enterprise.

In a press release, it was stated that Pasig City LGU and Jollibee Fastfood Corp. have inked a Memorandum of Agreement which aimed to provide employment opportunities to senior citizenx and persons with disabilities through the city PESO.

It was Rep. Paolo Duterte who filed House Bill 2384 or the proposed Act providing further opportunities for senior citizens as employees in private entities by granting increased incentives to private entities who employ senior citizens and PWDs.

In more civilized countries like the US, Canada and European nations, they generaously employ senior citizens. They recognize their previous important contributions to the countries’ growth and economies and they see no reason why they should not continue hiring these citizens.

Sadly, it is in the Philippines where the senior citizens and persons with disabilities are discriminated against and deprived of gainful employment.

What is important now is to implement laws and agreements to finally recognize the viability of employing senior citizens and even persons with varying disabilities.

