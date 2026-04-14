A Lesson from Tolits: Gratitude Even When the Tides Turn

Gratitude isn’t a glossy moment or a neat hashtag you trot out in good times. It’s a quiet, stubborn stance you adopt when the tide shifts, when the familiar shoreline recedes and you’re left with something you didn’t expect to keep: perspective. BJ Forbes a.k.a. Tolits, the former child star of Eat Bulaga, embodies this stance in a way that feels both rare and urgent for our times.

Seasoned broadcaster Julius Babao’s vlogs—his “kamustahan” conversations with celebrities who rose in a different era—offer more than nostalgia. They’re a gateway into how people navigate fame, fortune, and change with dignity. Tolits’ recent interview is a masterclass in that navigation. Now 28, he has weathered storms that would test anyone’s faith in a fair and kind universe: a medical condition in his daughter requiring constant care, a house that once symbolized success but is no longer his, and a public-facing life that doesn’t always align with the private peace we crave for them.

What stands out most is Tolits’ mature gratefulness. When Babao asked what led him away from Eat Bulaga, Tolits offered an answer that felt almost paradoxical in its simplicity: all he has for Eat Bulaga is pure gratitude. He did not seek help or adopt a victim narrative. He acknowledged the show’s supremacy in his life’s arc, but he refused to weaponize that past as a shield or a cudgel. He understood that the show had no obligation to him—because in life, obligations are rarely codified as debts owed for a lifetime of visibility.

This humility matters not merely as a personal virtue but as a social cue. We've witnessed personalities who are quick to recast every setback as affront or betrayal—where a bad story is always around the corner—Tolits’ stance feels refreshingly stoic. It invites a broader reflection: how do we treat the people who once served us, enabled us, or entertained us, once the spotlight dims or the status quo shifts?

The principle Tolits articulates translates well beyond entertainment. Think of a lawyer and a former client, a barber and a former customer, a doctor and a former patient, a teacher and a former student, or any person who once had a reciprocal relationship and now stands in different shoes. Gratitude, without strings, becomes a safeguard against bitterness. It’s a form of generosity toward the past—one that frees the present to move forward without resentful anchors.

Appreciation here is not denial; it’s resilience. It’s acknowledging the good that came from a chapter while choosing to invest in healing, care, and continuity in the chapters that follow.

When relationships end or roles change, resist the reflex to crush what once was. See the opportunity for growth in the space left behind, not just the absence of it. Cultivate a mindset of gratitude that accompanies accountability: give credit where it’s due. Remember that not everything is owed to you; what you carry forward is often shaped by how you respond, not just by what you received.

Tolits’ perspective—“it’s not their obligation”—is humility in action. It’s a reminder that gratitude can coexist with honesty about pain, and that the healthiest paths forward are often paved with this dual awareness.

Let Tolits’ example challenge us to adopt a more durable form of thankfulness: one that is not passive acknowledgment but active choosing—choosing to honor people’s contributions, to accept circumstances with grace, and to pursue the next chapter with courage.

In the end, gratitude is not simply about feeling good in retrospect; it’s about going through present challenges with a steadier heart. Let appreciation propel you toward a life where compassion, responsibility, and resilience coexist—especially when the tides are not in your favor.