A-list celebrities bring the plus at BingoPlus Night 2026: Step into the Next PLUS

Like years past, the BingoPlus Night 2026 promises to be an evening of glitz, glamor, and star power as the number one and most trusted digital entertainment platform celebrates its fourth year this May 19.

Befitting this year’s theme, Step into the Next PLUS,” the DigiPlus-owned platform spared no expense anew as it aims to give its fans and players a show they all deserve. It proved just that with its ensemble cast of Filipino celebrity performers for the glitzy evening, headlined by BingoPlus endorser Kim Chiu and Asia’s Unkabogable Phenomenal Superstar Vice Ganda.

Also lending their magic to the night are pillars of the Philippine entertainment industry, namely legendary musicians Ely Buendia, Bamboo, and Parokya Ni Edgar, to make this year’s Bingo Plus Night the most unforgettable yet.

The fun doesn’t end with this lineup by any means, as the night also features Nina, Yeng Constantino, Julie Anne San Jose, Darren, and Anthony Jennings to add more star power to the already glamorous evening.

The hosting will be four times the fun this year, as BingoPlus invited Miss Philippines Earth 2025 Joy Barcoma, Fil-Norwegian singer-songwriter Markki Stroem, and legendary comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto in what promises to be a night-long run of lively energy.

Joining BingoPlus in making the grand celebration possible are esteemed Diamond sponsors Pay & Go, MannyPay, APEX Ventures / Mineski Global, Platinum sponsor Coins.ph, and Gold sponsors Avolution Inc., Carousell, Fulitech Philippines Inc., and AdSpark Inc.

With each edition of the BingoPlus Night, BingoPlus always makes sure to give only the absolute best it can offer for one memorable evening, as it highlights not just its ability to reel in big-name stars, but also celebrates the employees, players, and the Filipino community overall that helped it be the market-leading powerhouse it is today.

No one will be left behind on May 19 as BingoPlus invites everyone to Step into the Next PLUS.