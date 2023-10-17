A move to initiate tax mapping

ACCORDING to Mabalacat City Administrator Franco Alejo "Frank" S. Madlangbayan, a tax mapping move will be put in place by early 2024.

He said it is about time tax mapping be done to mke land values in the City up-to-date and the correct taxes imposed and paid thereon.

He suggested that a massive information be started to raise awareness of people/taxpayers about the correct taxes to pay.

Remember, it must have been a decade since an update on land values was undertaken in Mabalacat City, then still a town and, therefore, the land valuations are now obsolete and need to be adjusted.

With progress comes sacrifice among residents in favor of the majority who stood to benefit from this move.