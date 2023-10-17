A move to initiate tax mapping

ACCORDING to Mabalacat City Administrator Franco Alejo "Frank" S. Madlangbayan, a tax mapping move will be put in place by early 2024.
He said it is about time tax mapping be done to mke land values in the City up-to-date and the correct taxes imposed and paid thereon.
He suggested that a massive information be started to raise awareness of people/taxpayers about the correct taxes to pay.
Remember, it must have been a decade since an update on land values was undertaken in Mabalacat City, then still a town and, therefore, the land valuations are now obsolete and need to be adjusted.
With progress comes sacrifice among residents in favor of the majority who stood to benefit from this move.
II is ironic that the economically powerful United States of America must face the prospect of a shutdown, ceasing all operations due to lack of funding.
It has been the habit of Republican-led Congress to vote for a spending bill at the last minute, a photo finish.
Results of the 2022 Peace and Order Council (POC) Performance Audit. In a letter dated October 2, 2023, LGOO VI Rowena S. Ocampo advised City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo about the city's accomplishment vis-a-vis the POC's performance audit for 2022.
The City scored 100% with an adjectival rating of Functional, after a thorough assessment of the documents by the Provincial Audit Team. This was contained in a letter dated September 21, 2023 of Ms. Myra B. Miral Soriano, CESO V DILG Provincial Director.
There are 135 functional Peace and Order Councils in Central Luzon for CY 2022.
The city, headed by MCG, continues to abide by the rules and regulations of the POC and thus achieve good overall peace and order situation throughout the year.
All hands on deck. Except for some minor offenses, few crime incidents have been reported and recorded in Mabalacat City.
At least, the law enforcement officials are on top of things and under their mandated control. As they say, all's well that ends well.