A not-so-attractive enclave

I HAVE lived, and continue to live, at Fiesta Communities in Barangay Tabun, Mabalacat City, once considered one of the best and attractive enclaves in the city. It has, unfortunately, deteriorated into a dirty, disorderly subdivision.

The attractive pre sale features presented by its developer, Hausland Development Corporation were not entirely fulfilled.

Today, Fiesta’s street signs are barely legible (some are missing). Stray dogs meander around scattering trashbins and their contents and its supposed parks have been filled with garbage, dry leaves and what have you.

Construction works go on unsupervised (or randomly checked by a BOD) thus allowing grinders and driller to be operated on causing unabated noise and disturbing the peace of those who spend siesta time during the early afternoons.

Motorcycles with mufflers creating noise are allowed by the security guards at the gate adding unnecessary and intolerable noise.

And the homeowners association leadership you may ask? Well, the association is headed by a current active police officer as president and aided by a board of directors of twelve men and women.

It is quite active to say the least holding meetings, special or otherwise. So far, projects planned way way before have not been implemented: an ambitious dog cages and repainted/restored street signs. Need to follow up? You bet.

# # #

Fiesta Communities needs improvement especially its perimeter fence (Phase 2) in order to assure residents’ safety at all times, especially at night.

Its board does not receive honoraria or emoluments as compared to nearby Xevera subdivision which is more progressive and livable.

Fiesta Communities definitely cannot measure up to Clark Manor or Metro Gate in terms of overall cleanliness and orderliness.

What ails this once livable subdivision? It might need a new and able leadership. Besides, it needs to render a financial accounting or the members’ contributions or better still, submit an audited financial statements. Agree?