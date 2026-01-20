A “Note”worthy Performance: Free Piano Concert in Holy Angel University

History told and made at the same time for music, arts, and culture in Pampanga with ‘Tones Through Time: A Music Odyssey’, held on Monday, January 19, 2026, at 3 P.M. in Holy Angel University (HAU) Theater.

The free concert with a performance from renowned pianist, Dr. Raffi Kasparian and presented by SILAW Foundation in partnership with the university, is the first in Angeles City and the province.

​“I can tell you one thing: it is not about money," Dr. Kasparian said.

He is performing for free as part of his outreach program.

Kasparian, who holds a doctorate in Musical Arts and served 24 years as pianist for The United States Army Chorus, said he feels fortunate to have an opportunity to share his talent in the Ilocos region, Manila and now - in Pampanga too.

“God gave me a gift that I worked hard [to polish], however, it’s not worth anything if I don’t share it," he said.

​Having the ability to impart knowledge to the public, he encourages the youth to ‘follow your heart with some wisdom mixed in’. “If you have an itch to do something, that could be from God, that He has a path for you along that way. Don’t dismiss it. Follow it and see where it leads.”

A powerful belief is also carried through SILAW Foundation, which was founded by his wife, Joyce Vasquez Kasparian.

“People are hungry for good music," Joyce said.

According to her, music is the ‘language of the soul’.

True to her beliefs, the concert did receive a great amount of applause.

Having good feedback, there will be more concerts to expect from the SILAW Foundation - as long as there is support, just like what Hilana Timbol Roman, Joyce's high school and college classmate and a very good friend of the founder, provided.

The concert gained excitement from students and even the older generations, including Holy Angel University President Leopoldo Jaime N. Valdes.

Valdes described the concert as one of those times where you can ‘relax, listen, and understand the brief history of classical music’. “After going through all of these periods, there’s deeper understanding and appreciation for the way that classical music has progressed into today – into their modern forms.”

For him, it was an added educational journey that he enjoyed.

Starting from this activity, HAU aims to have at least two concerts in a year - embracing the field of arts, music, and culture in the institution.

With this in mind, Valdes encourages avid music enthusiasts to share and nurture their talent. “We would love to hear from you!” | Vianca Ramoneda