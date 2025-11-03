A Parent’s Hope for Autism Inclusion and Support Services

As a mother of a child with autism, I’ve come to realize that awareness, while important, is only the beginning. What we truly yearn for is a deeper understanding of what autism is and what people on the spectrum truly need for support and inclusion. We hope that someday, people will not just know what autism is, but will also be more sympathetic, supportive, and accepting of our children. We look forward to that day, and hopefully, it will happen very soon. Well, I hope at least here in my hometown of San Fernando, Pampanga.

Our children deserve to feel included, not just in schools or workplaces, but in every corner of society. They may be special or different, but they are definitely not less. We want them to feel that they can do things the same way we can do them. We want them to feel capable, confident, and valued wherever they go.

Autism is often invisible. My son, for instance, looks like any other child. However, his behaviors, such as uncontrollable smiling, frequent blinking of the eyes, and the way he talks, reveal his unique way of experiencing the world. These moments often invite judgment from those who don’t understand. And while I’ve learned to accept that not everyone will be kind, I still believe that with education and exposure, compassion can grow. I consider myself lucky that my son may still adopt a high-functioning life when given the proper attention and intervention.

That’s why the recent proposal in San Fernando gives me hope. Councilor Harvey Quiwa is pushing for the creation of a city-run autism center that will offer free screening, therapy, and counseling. This would be a lifeline for families who cannot afford private care. More than just a facility, it would be a safe space built on compassion and inclusion, where children and families are seen, heard, and helped.

If this initiative pushes through, it will follow suit with earlier initiatives for people with autism, such as those established by local government units like the Taguig City Yakap Center and Quezon City Kabahagi Center. It shows that inclusion can begin at the local level. For parents like me, it’s a reminder that we are not alone in this journey. It’s a step toward a future where our children are not just understood, but celebrated. And maybe, just maybe, that future is closer than we think.