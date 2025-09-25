A POVERTY OF PERCEPTION

We all recognize that desire often disguises itself as service within the complex corridors of power. Therefore, the claim that “politicians are corrupt not because of greed, but because they see themselves as impoverished” goes beyond mere provocation and offers a revolutionary reinterpretation of a long-standing moral critique. Mayor Tin Antonio’s theory challenges the idea that corruption originates from greed. Instead, he suggests that a loss of self-worth, existential security, and a constant fear of not having enough are deeper and more harmful issues.

Being poor doesn’t always mean lacking money. It describes a mental state where wealth feels insufficient, status feels unstable, and the fear of inadequacy dominates. In this context, corruption isn’t necessarily a moral flaw but a compulsive response to internalized scarcity. A politician may feel financially, socially, and symbolically insecure, even while surrounded by privilege. This irrational perspective fuels a survival instinct that makes immoral actions seem necessary.

This psychological perspective urges us to examine the roots of political identity. Politicians aren't inherently corrupt; they are shaped by systems that reward wealth, penalize vulnerability, and link success with money. Politics often becomes unstable in emerging democracies because loyalty depends on exchanges, uncertain tenure, and a legacy that feels distant. In these situations, the urge to hoard, defend, and protect oneself from future instability becomes nearly irresistible.

Societal norms see wealth as a sign of authority, which makes the problem worse. In countries where showing wealth is tied to respect from the public, politicians often show off their riches for personal pleasure, to stay important, earn respect, and hold onto power. Consequently, corruption becomes a way to protect themselves, linking perceived weaknesses with displayed strength.

This perspective doesn’t diminish the humanity of corrupt politicians but rather enhances it. In this context, we tend to see corruption as both a crime and a mental health issue. A politician who feels desperate isn’t heartless; he’s worried that his position is fragile, his influence is temporary, and his legacy might disappear. When people face this kind of existential fear, moral boundaries can become blurred, and the instinct to survive takes priority over honesty.

Mayor Antonio’s idea also encourages people to consider their responsibilities. Politicians often feel the need to display their wealth to win votes, which includes hosting expensive parties, giving large gifts, and doing favors for others. Voters usually don’t ask where this money comes from. Politicians think they have to use public funds to meet expectations, which worsens the cycle of corruption driven by greed and feelings of inadequacy.

The solution isn’t just about punishment but also about reforming the system. Governments and educational institutions must create environments where safety, respect, and openness are prioritized. Education and government workers should learn how to manage resources, handle emotional challenges, make ethical decisions, and be considerate of others. Voters must value service over spectacle, honesty over excess, and humility over pride.

The idea that corruption stems from feeling poor shifts our focus from punishment to understanding and prevention. This perspective calls for reforms that establish political systems where leaders can serve without resorting to theft. We should redefine leadership as a role rooted in sufficiency rather than a battle for survival.

When we accept this fundamental truth, we don’t justify corruption but seek to understand its causes. We don’t praise those who engage in corruption; instead, we work to improve systems to prevent it. We should foster a political culture where service is regarded as a profession, not a refuge for insecure individuals.