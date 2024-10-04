A Reflection on the Mercy of God

When our first parents, Adam and Eve, committed sin, God must have found himself in a quandary, experiencing the push-pull tension of punishing the offenders on one hand, and forgiving them on the other. God’s justice demanded punishment for sins; God’s mercy suggested forgiveness for the sinners.

Many verses in the Bible show God’s attitude towards sin and the sinners. Genesis 2:17 states, “… Of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall die.” The first part of Romans 6:23 tells us, “The wages of sin is death,” just as the last part of Ezekiel 18:4 decrees, “… the one who sins shall die.” Peter wrote, “For if God did not spare the angels when they sinned, but cast them into hell and committed them to chains of deepest darkness to be kept until the judgment … then the Lord knows how … to keep the unrighteous under punishment until the day of judgment” (2 Peter 2:4-9). Other parts of the Bible say that that “death spread to all because all have sinned” (Romans 5:12), that “the unrighteous will go to eternal punishment” (Matthew 25:46), that “those who sow corruption to their flesh will reap corruption in their flesh” (Galatians 6:8), that “there will be wrath and fury to those who are self-seeking and who obey not the truth but wickedness” (Romans 2:8); and that “the place for the cowardly, the faithless, the polluted, the murderers, the fornicators, the sorcerers, the idolaters, and all liars will be the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death” (Revelations 21:8).

God is just (Deuteronomy 32:4); he will repay each one according to his deeds (Romans 2:6). His justice flows from his holiness. The psalmist rightly asserted, “Righteousness and justice are the foundation of your throne; steadfast love and faithfulness go before you” (Psalm 89:14). With this, God set a tall order when he said, “Be holy, for I am holy” (1 Peter 1:16).

Now, seemingly on the other end of the pendulum but actually on the other side of the same coin is God’s mercy. If God were to give each person what he deserves because of sin, will anyone ever survive? Nobody, for the Bible rightly declares, “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). And so, what can man do, relying on his own effort and merit, to pay for the penalty for his sins? Nothing, absolutely nothing. Why? Because everything belongs to God (Deuteronomy 10:14) and all of man’s righteous deeds are just like filthy rags in God’s sight (Isaiah 64:6).

Given this difficult situation, how then can the holy God “whose eyes are too pure to behold evil and who cannot look at any wrongdoing” (Habakkuk 1:13) be just and merciful at the same time? He alone got the answer. He, himself, is the answer. He decided to pay for our sins, and he did. Isaiah wrote, “He has borne our infirmities and carried our diseases… He was wounded for our transgressions, crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the punishment that made us whole, and by his bruises we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray; we have all turned to our own way, and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all” (Isaiah 53:4-6). In the same vein, Paul wrote, “For our sake he made him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God” (2 Corinthians 5:21).

By dying on the cross for us, Jesus demonstrated how justice is fulfilled in mercy. It is not by cheap grace that he did this; he bought us for a price – with the precious blood of Jesus (1 Corinthians 6:19). His challenge for us today is to truly believe in words and in deeds his only begotten Son, Jesus, that we may be saved.

May God, who is rich in justice and mercy, be praised forever.