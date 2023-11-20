A Reflection on the Parable of the Talents

“Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness.” These were the words of the master who returned from a journey to two of his servants who have been faithful in the stewardship of his property while he was away, as recorded in this Sunday’s gospel (Mt 25:14-30). These are the same words we long to hear Jesus saying to us as we give an account of our lives at the end of our earthly journey and as we face God, our Divine Master.

In the parable, three servants were entrusted with wealth – one with five talents, another with two talents, and still another with one talent. Now, these represent enormous wealth, for each talent is worth about 6,000 denarii at a time when the wage of a common laborer in Israel was one denarius per day. After the master’s journey, he asked each of his servants how much they made of the treasure assigned to them. The one with five talents reported that he gained five talents more, and the one with two talents said that he gained two talents more. For what they have done, these two servants earned their master’s praise and were rewarded with something more. When it was the turn of the servant entrusted with one talent to render a similar accounting, here was his reply, “Master, I knew that you are a hard man, harvesting where you have not sown and gathering where you have not scattered seed. So, I was afraid and went out and hid your gold in the ground. See, here is what belongs to you.” And guess what the master’s reaction was – he became very angry. He said, “You wicked, lazy servant! So, you knew that I harvest where I have not sown and gather where I have not scattered seed? Well then, you should have put my money on deposit with the bankers, so that when I returned, I would have received it back with interest. So, take the talent from him and give it to the one who has ten bags. For whoever has will be given more, and they will have an abundance. Whoever does not have, even what they have will be taken from them. And throw that worthless servant outside, into the darkness, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”

Clearly, in this parable, Jesus teaches us the importance of faithfulness in the stewardship of his gifts. God gave us life and everything that we have; he is the real owner of the things we call as possessions. And as if these were not enough, he gave us a foretaste the most precious gift of all – the salvation of our souls who will live eternally in heaven in perfect peace, joy, and love. He gave us this assurance when in faith and baptism we professed Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord of our lives.

But what do we do out of this precious gift? Do we simply become complacent and do nothing, or worse, continue to live in sin believing that Jesus will save us anyway? Of course not! God demands that we live a living faith that would manifest itself in love – not sometimes but throughout our lifetime. He expects us to be fruitful – to obey his word and to do good works that the Holy Spirit enables and empowers us to do.

To do otherwise is to act like the wicked and lazy servant in the parable. He may have received only one talent, not five or two as his fellow servants, but the master decided so, each one according to his ability. Nevertheless, the master expected fruits in proportion to what he has entrusted; he will not demand anything beyond his servants’ capabilities. The wicked servant’s fear of his master, which led to his fruitlessness, was based on a wrong image of the latter who harvests where he has not sown and gathers where he has not scattered seed. To have that image of God is to have a flawed image of our Lord. Our God is a God of justice and love who can never be outdone in generosity. He who did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for us all—how will he not also, along with him, graciously give us all things (Rom 8:32)?”