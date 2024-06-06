A relief for troubled couples

THE Philippines is mostly a devout Catholic country and abides by the rules of the Catholic church.

Legalizing divorse, therefore is hitherto taboo and not allowed by law and the Church and, by extension, the State till a law is passed allowing it.

The latest news, however is welcome new for those longing to be free from troubled marriages. Our courts do now grant divorce following age-old traditions and only now may they entertain petitions for divorce.

This may be a shocking legislation for die-hard Catholics who have been staunch opponents of divorce. They believe in the adage –what God has put together, no man shall put asunder.

Well, this now the very modern times, the age of advanced technology.This bill has been pending for so long time becasuse of the loud and stiff opposition from Catholic laymen, clergy and Church authorities.

Now the floodgates have opened. Abangan. . .

£ £ £

Unique justice system. The US has a unique justice system where decisions on cases are referred mainly to he jury which deliverates and makes the decision. The judge would act as moderator and respects the outcome of the jury’s deliberations.

This is not so here in the Philippines where the judge writes and promulgates the decision on certain cases. Lawyers in thw US have to be registered in every state they wish to enter their appearances. Here, lawyers can practice anywhere in the country.

By the way, a certain Judge Aileen Cannon of the US has postponed indefinitely the trial on the classified documents case versus the former president Donald J. Trump. She was an appointee of the former.

£ £ £

Another thing is the International Criminal Court (ICC) which the Philippinea recognize but does not follow its orders.

The country refuses to allow investigations into the alleged extra judicial killings which implicae former president Rodrigo Duterte, now Senator Bato dela Rosa and others.

No less than PBBM who announced that the ICC has no jurisdiction over our country and would not welcome any investigation into the alleged extra judicial killings. Hmmm. . .