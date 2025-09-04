A SALUTE TO OUR MODERN-DAY HEROES

They are our modern-day heroes---the Overseas Filipino Workers and migrant Filipinos---who sacrifice the comforts of home to serve the country, via their remittances that remain a significant driver of economic activity.
According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) remittances showed continued growth in early to mid-2025, with a 2.7% increase in personal remittances to US$9.40 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a 4% rise in cash remittances to US$2.66 billion in April 2025. The United States, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia remained the top sources of these funds this year, which are expected to continue growing steadily, supporting the Philippine economy and property market.
As National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan noted: “The 2.6% year-on-year increase in Filipino remittances in February 2025—closely following January’s 2.9% growth—underscores not only the resilience of both land-based and sea-based overseas Filipinos amid global challenges, but also their deep sense of responsibility, adaptability, and enduring commitment to support their families back home.”
Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that from April to September 2023, the number of OFWs and Filipino migrant workers was estimated at 2.16 million, an increase of 9.8 percent from the previous year’s estimated number of 1.96 million. Overseas Contract Workers or Filipino workers with existing work contracts, comprised majority or 98.1 percent of the total OFWs during the period.
Among the total number of OFWs who worked abroad during the period, 1.20 million or 55.6 percent were women. Similarly, in 2022, women comprised a larger share of the OFWs working abroad during the same period at 1.14 million or 57.8 percent. Filipino workers who were 45 years old and over accounted for the biggest number of OFWs who worked abroad in 2023 at 24.1 percent. This was followed by OFWs aged 30-34 years with 23.5 percent and those aged 35-39 years with 18.6 percent.
About four in every ten (41.1%) OFWs in 2023 were engaged in elementary occupations (these involve the performance of simple and routine tasks which may require the use of hand-held tools and considerable physical effort, including cleaning, restocking supplies and performing basic maintenance in apartments, houses, kitchens, hotels, offices and other buildings; washing of cars and windows; helping in kitchens and performing simple tasks in food preparations; delivering messages or goods; carrying luggages and handling baggages). Service and sales was the second most common occupation among OFWs with 14.7% of the total OFWs during the period, followed by those working as plant and machine operators and assemblers at 12.1%.
Across the country’s 17 regions, OFWs from Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) comprised the largest share, accounting for 19.0 percent of all OFWs who worked abroad in 2023. This was followed by OFWs from Central Luzon and National Capital Region with shares of 15.2 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively.
The PSA records further noted that in 2023, the distribution of OFWs across countries worldwide indicated Asia (77.4%), North and South America (9.8%), Europe (8.4%), Australia (3.0%), and Africa (1.3%) were the leading five destinations for OFWs. Among Asian countries, Saudi Arabia was the leading destination, accounting for 20% percent of the total OFWs in 2023, followed by United Arab Emirates at 13.6%. Singapore had the least number of OFWs working abroad at 3.9% of the total OFWs in 2023.
SUPPORT FOR OUR HEROES
President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. reiterated the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance support and ease of travel experience for OFWs. This includes the continuous upgrades of the international and regional airports back home, the OFW Lounge that served 1.2 million OFWs, and reintegration support and programs for OFWs.
Locally, the OFW Hospital in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga was established in 2022 to specifically serve OFWs, their families and dependents in their health care needs, with its Public Health Unit, which aligns with the Department of Health’s calendar and implements seasonal and awareness campaigns; and the Inter-agency Medical Repatriation Assistance Program , a coordination platform linking the hospital to the DOH, Department of Migrant Workers, Department of Labor and Employment, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and overseas partners for streamlined repatriation cases.
Since its opening, the hospital has provided care to over 146,000 patients, delivering more than 320,000 medical services. The hospital is equipped with a 50-bed level 1 infirmary, an infection control unit, and a repatriation ward that provides transitional care for returning workers. Its outpatient department hosts a full suite of services from general consultations to highly specialized clinics in cardiology, pulmonology, pediatrics, occupational medicine, and more. Looking forward, the hospital is preparing to open mobile OFW clinics at key entry points and premier gateways of the country like the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Clark International Airport.
On the private sector side, BDO Unibank (BDO) and the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) recently forged a partnership that will benefit permanent migrant Filipinos by providing them easier access to information, services, and guidance through financial literacy programs.
CFO is an attached agency of the Office of the President mandated to promote and protect the interests, rights, and welfare of overseas Filipinos while strengthening their economic, social, and cultural ties with the Philippines. BDO Remit, on the other hand, is the global remittance service brand of BDO Unibank that operates 24 hours, 7 days a week, in order to serve clients and partners worldwide. It has a strong presence in Asia, Middle East, North America and Europe. It goes beyond remittance as it helps overseas Filipinos achieve a better life through the Bank’s financial literacy efforts and by making its products and services available to Filipinos, wherever they may be.
BANKS: THE MOST PREFERRED REMITTANCE CHANNEL
The Philippine Statistics Authority furthered in its report that banks were the most preferred mode of sending cash remittances by OFWs and migrant Filipinos. Among modes of remittances, banks had the highest share at 62.2% amounting to P116.47 billion of the total cash remittances sent by the OFWs.
This was followed by money transfer services at 36.5%, accounting for P68.30 billion of all cash remittances. A collective share of 1.3% or P2.34 billion of the cash remittances sent by Filipinos working in other countries were through agency and/or local office of the OFW, friends/co-workers, and door to door channels, among others.
'ALAGANG KABAYAN'
Finding ways to better serve OFWs, migrant Pinoys and their kin, BDO Unibank hatched BDO Kabayan Savings Account, the secure and safe way to remit and save with a beneficiary, as well access other BDO products like loans and investments.
A Kabayan Savings Peso requires only a P100 initial deposit and 1 valid ID, and comes with an ATM debit card and passbook for easy free withdrawals. The Kabayan Savings Dollar just requires a $100 initial deposit, comes with an international ATM debit card and passbook which allows a beneficiary to receive remittance from abroad in US dollars.
The Kabayan Shipping Dollar, meanwhile, requires just a $10 initial deposit, and comes with an account for your allotment particularly remittance and savings account for seafarers of Philippine Overseas Employment Administration-accredited shipping companies.
With the BDO Kabayan Savings Account, you can remit and save; get free insurance wherever you are abroad so that you and your family are protected, withdraw from your favorite store using the Kabayan ATM debit card; use the Kabayan ATM debit card for shopping, groceries or paying bills abroad; get a loan and invest in the Philippines; get updates from BDO Remit Text Alert when the remittance is credited; and enjoy SM promos at events simply by showing your Kabayan ATM card or passbook.
What's more, BDO has 12,000 Cash Agad partners throughout the Philippines. Just look for the Cash Agad logo, use your BancNet ATM cards, and you can get Cash Agad at your favorite sari-sari stores, rice shops, gas stations, markets, general merchandise, water refilling stations, and many more. Transactions are secure because you need to key-in a PIN at the POS terminal or Pinpad, and each transaction requires approval from the issuing bank.
If you don't have an account yet, pick up your remittance from Cash Pick-up located in more than 1,200 branches of BDO Unibank or BDO Network Bank; remit counters at SM mall;, and services counters at SM Markets or WalterMart branches nationwide which are open daily. So before going abroad, make sure, kabayan---our modern-day hero---to have an account and a beneficiary to save from remittance.
A SALUTE TO YOU, KABAYAN! (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)
