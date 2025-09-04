A SALUTE TO OUR MODERN-DAY HEROES

They are our modern-day heroes---the Overseas Filipino Workers and migrant Filipinos---who sacrifice the comforts of home to serve the country, via their remittances that remain a significant driver of economic activity.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) remittances showed continued growth in early to mid-2025, with a 2.7% increase in personal remittances to US$9.40 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a 4% rise in cash remittances to US$2.66 billion in April 2025. The United States, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia remained the top sources of these funds this year, which are expected to continue growing steadily, supporting the Philippine economy and property market.

As National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan noted: “The 2.6% year-on-year increase in Filipino remittances in February 2025—closely following January’s 2.9% growth—underscores not only the resilience of both land-based and sea-based overseas Filipinos amid global challenges, but also their deep sense of responsibility, adaptability, and enduring commitment to support their families back home.”

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that from April to September 2023, the number of OFWs and Filipino migrant workers was estimated at 2.16 million, an increase of 9.8 percent from the previous year’s estimated number of 1.96 million. Overseas Contract Workers or Filipino workers with existing work contracts, comprised majority or 98.1 percent of the total OFWs during the period.

Among the total number of OFWs who worked abroad during the period, 1.20 million or 55.6 percent were women. Similarly, in 2022, women comprised a larger share of the OFWs working abroad during the same period at 1.14 million or 57.8 percent. Filipino workers who were 45 years old and over accounted for the biggest number of OFWs who worked abroad in 2023 at 24.1 percent. This was followed by OFWs aged 30-34 years with 23.5 percent and those aged 35-39 years with 18.6 percent.

About four in every ten (41.1%) OFWs in 2023 were engaged in elementary occupations (these involve the performance of simple and routine tasks which may require the use of hand-held tools and considerable physical effort, including cleaning, restocking supplies and performing basic maintenance in apartments, houses, kitchens, hotels, offices and other buildings; washing of cars and windows; helping in kitchens and performing simple tasks in food preparations; delivering messages or goods; carrying luggages and handling baggages). Service and sales was the second most common occupation among OFWs with 14.7% of the total OFWs during the period, followed by those working as plant and machine operators and assemblers at 12.1%.

Across the country’s 17 regions, OFWs from Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) comprised the largest share, accounting for 19.0 percent of all OFWs who worked abroad in 2023. This was followed by OFWs from Central Luzon and National Capital Region with shares of 15.2 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively.

The PSA records further noted that in 2023, the distribution of OFWs across countries worldwide indicated Asia (77.4%), North and South America (9.8%), Europe (8.4%), Australia (3.0%), and Africa (1.3%) were the leading five destinations for OFWs. Among Asian countries, Saudi Arabia was the leading destination, accounting for 20% percent of the total OFWs in 2023, followed by United Arab Emirates at 13.6%. Singapore had the least number of OFWs working abroad at 3.9% of the total OFWs in 2023.