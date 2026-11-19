A stylish holiday awaits as Rockwell’s beloved pop-up heads North this holiday season. The Balanghai Holiday Edition comes this November 20 to 22, 2026 at The Glass House at Rockwell at Nepo Center.

The three-day fair showcases a selection of expertly crafted apparel and accessories, all capturing the signature Rockwell style of premium curation and comfort. Experience artful living with the Kampampangan community and discover standout pieces, distinct finds, and event-exclusive deals.

Expert craftsmanship, rooted in purpose

The Balanghai Pop-Up brings together an ensemble of homegrown talents whose creations celebrate heritage and contemporary design. Leading the pop-up is master curator of the fair, Neil Felipp, showcasing his storied jewelry and artisanal decor. He is widely regarded for his intricate metalwork and bespoke thalassic pieces as he reimagines classic myths with avant-garde forms.

Precision in fashion is helmed by Viña Romero, well-known for her sharp, modern, custom-made, gender-fluid silhouettes. Her designs are crafted alongside tailors in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, each piece championing fine local stitching.

Disenyo del Sur, an all-women creative collective from Visayas, offers thoughtful lifestyle products ranging from clothing to home furnishings. Padayon, a fashion label under Disenyo del Sur, sources traditional handwoven textiles to create modern resort and loungewear, in support of local weaving communities.

Also from the same collective is All That Glitters, notable for its handsculpted jewelry where vibrant gemstones are paired with native flora and fauna ornaments. Lastly, Atelier A is the understated, sleek sister to ATG’s whimsical pieces, as it features trimmed, minimalistic jewelry lines.

Completing the brand lineup is Petite Bakery, bringing its much-loved delectable treats to the fair. Their crowd-favorite cookies are an inviting stop for guests to cap off their Balanghai holiday shopping.

Reimagined Kapampangan living

The Balanghai pop-up captures the essence of the signature Rockwell lifestyle, grounded in comfort, style, and seamless living. First introduced at Rockwell Center Makati through an inspired creative partnership with Neil Felipp, the fair has since made its way to Bacolod and now Pampanga, with Cebu set to welcome its own edition in December. This enduring collaboration is a testament to how the Rockwell promise continues to flourish in communities beyond the metro.

This growing presence in Angeles City marks another meaningful milestone in Rockwell’s expanding footprint in the region. With the highly anticipated Power Plant Mall Angeles poised to open in the third quarter of 2027, the Balanghai pop-up gives a glimpse of the curated, community experiences that reflects the Rockwell commitment for a more elevated way of life—one where Kapampangan charm welcomes modern convenience.