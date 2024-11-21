Pampanga

A season to remember with Our Home

There’s no place like home for the holidays. Create a cozy and inviting holiday themed living room with furniture and décor from OUR HOME -- perfect for gathering with loved ones, sharing laughter, and creating cherished memories.
There’s no place like home for the holidays. Create a cozy and inviting holiday themed living room with furniture and décor from OUR HOME -- perfect for gathering with loved ones, sharing laughter, and creating cherished memories.
Published on

Create a home where memories are made, laughter fills the rooms, and warmth embraces every corner. At OUR HOME, we believe the holiday season is a time to gather with family, friends, and loved ones—and there's no better place to celebrate than in a home filled with love and holiday cheer.

Bring out the cushions to celebrate the season. Set the scene for memorable holiday gatherings with cushions that combine style and comfort.
Bring out the cushions to celebrate the season. Set the scene for memorable holiday gatherings with cushions that combine style and comfort.
These adorable holiday plushies bring a touch of festive charm to your home.
These adorable holiday plushies bring a touch of festive charm to your home.

From timeless, traditional décor to sleek, modern touches, we offer a curated collection of holiday décor to make your home holiday-ready. Refresh your furniture to perfectly complement the festive atmosphere, enhancing every space with pieces that are both stylish and inviting. Whether you’re adorning your tree with beautiful ornaments, lighting up the room with fairy lights, or adding cozy touches with seasonal cushions, candles, plushies and tabletop accents, our selection helps you create the perfect holiday ambiance.

Gather around this beautifully set dining table where every shared meal becomes a moment to remember.
Gather around this beautifully set dining table where every shared meal becomes a moment to remember.
A cozy Christmas corner, complete with festive reindeer plushies and a beautifully frosted tree.
A cozy Christmas corner, complete with festive reindeer plushies and a beautifully frosted tree.
Welcome your guests with beautifully adorned wreaths, making them feel at home and special.
Welcome your guests with beautifully adorned wreaths, making them feel at home and special.

Enjoy a seamless holiday styling with our complimentary services, including free interior design advice, and floral styling to create a beautifully curated holiday look that fosters warm memories with your loved ones.  Ask our stores about our Christmas Styling Service.  

Lovely collection of candle holders, bud vases, and reed holders. These eye-catching pieces are perfect for your living room, dining area and bedroom.
Lovely collection of candle holders, bud vases, and reed holders. These eye-catching pieces are perfect for your living room, dining area and bedroom.
Welcome the holiday season with these vibrant tree-shaped candles, perfect for adding festive charm and warmth to your home.
Welcome the holiday season with these vibrant tree-shaped candles, perfect for adding festive charm and warmth to your home.
Make your bedroom so inviting that both you and your guests end the day in perfect relaxation, refreshed and ready for the next day's holiday activities.
Make your bedroom so inviting that both you and your guests end the day in perfect relaxation, refreshed and ready for the next day's holiday activities.

This November, enjoy unbeatable discounts of up to 80% off, plus an extra 10% off on select furniture and décor for your living room, bedroom, and dining room. Spread out your holiday purchases with 0% interest for up to 24 months on major credit cards.

Bring home the spirit of the season, where every moment becomes a cherished memory. Visit any of OUR HOME stores nationwide ourhome.ph/pages/branches   and let us help you make your home holiday-ready.  For customers who prefer to shop from home, call OUR HOME’s Call to Deliver at 0917-8308037. Check out our website, www.ourhome.ph and our holiday catalogue https://bit.ly/OurHomeHolidayCatalog  

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph