A season to remember with Our Home

Create a home where memories are made, laughter fills the rooms, and warmth embraces every corner. At OUR HOME, we believe the holiday season is a time to gather with family, friends, and loved ones—and there's no better place to celebrate than in a home filled with love and holiday cheer.
From timeless, traditional décor to sleek, modern touches, we offer a curated collection of holiday décor to make your home holiday-ready. Refresh your furniture to perfectly complement the festive atmosphere, enhancing every space with pieces that are both stylish and inviting. Whether you’re adorning your tree with beautiful ornaments, lighting up the room with fairy lights, or adding cozy touches with seasonal cushions, candles, plushies and tabletop accents, our selection helps you create the perfect holiday ambiance.
Enjoy a seamless holiday styling with our complimentary services, including free interior design advice, and floral styling to create a beautifully curated holiday look that fosters warm memories with your loved ones. Ask our stores about our Christmas Styling Service.
This November, enjoy unbeatable discounts of up to 80% off, plus an extra 10% off on select furniture and décor for your living room, bedroom, and dining room. Spread out your holiday purchases with 0% interest for up to 24 months on major credit cards.
Bring home the spirit of the season, where every moment becomes a cherished memory. Visit any of OUR HOME stores nationwide and let us help you make your home holiday-ready. For customers who prefer to shop from home, call OUR HOME’s Call to Deliver at 0917-8308037. Check out our website, and our holiday catalogue