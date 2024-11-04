A simple gender reveal

Gender reveal parties have surged in popularity over the past decade, serving as a contemporary ritual that merges personal celebration with public performance. These events, often characterized by elaborate themes and extravagant reveals, reflect societal expectations surrounding gender and parenthood. The heightened interest in such parties can be attributed to the desire for community engagement and shared experiences during pregnancy. As individuals increasingly seek validation through social media platforms, these celebrations become performative acts that reinforce traditional gender roles while simultaneously commercializing the journey of parenthood.

While hosting gender reveal parties has been a common and necessary part of the pregnancy journey, there are also expecting couples who tend to avoid these gender reveal events and keep their life updates very private and away from the public eye. These are usually the traditional couples who either wait for the delivery date to find out the gender of their baby or find out as soon as possible and just move on after finding out.

Well, I just recently saw the video post of couple Drew Arellano and Iya Villania who kept it real and simple. The celebrity couple is expecting their fifth child in a few months, and while most of their fellow showbiz couples share grand celebrations for their gender reveal parties, Drew and Iya just proved to the world that being simple is the coolest thing to do. The couple also involved their four kids in the video who were asked if they wanted a brother or a sister. The kids were given bread lollipops and were asked to eat them and see if the bread beneath the icing was blue or pink. It was a worthwhile moment to watch the unfiltered events and reactions that revealed that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

At the end of the day, what matters is that the baby will be delivered safely and healthily. Whether there was a gender reveal or not, or if the gender reveal was grand or simple, babies are always blessings from the Lord and are the symbol of a couple's union and love that is blessed by the heavens.