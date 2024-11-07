A successful treaty

There are global environmental problems that need global effort to address. One of these is climate change. The world’s response is the Paris Agreement which was adopted at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris, France on December 12, 2015. The goal is to limit the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels” and pursue efforts “to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Countries are still struggling to honor their commitments. Recently, the United Nations reported that greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere surged again in 2023.

Another global problem is plastic pollution. In the fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly in March 2022, a historic resolution was adopted to develop an international legally binding instrument to address this problem. An Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) was formed to develop the draft agreement and complete the negotiations by the end of 2024. The fifth session (INC-5) is scheduled this coming November 2024 in Busan, Republic of Korea. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the negotiations will be successful.

Other international agreements include the Minamata Convention on Mercury to address human activities that contribute to mercury pollution, the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants to protect human health and the environment from persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and the Basel Convention for the management of hazardous waste.

Because of varying interests of countries and affected private corporations, the passage of a legally binding global treaty is very challenging. Those that get through are often the result of compromises. It has been proven that if the world unites to solve a common problem, success is certain. An example of a successful agreement is the Montreal Protocol which addressed the depletion of the ozone layer.

The layer of ozone in the stratosphere filters the sun’s harmful ultra-violet rays protecting us from skin cancer, eye cataracts and other diseases. Scientists discovered that human-produced chemicals like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and halons which are used in refrigerators, air conditioners, spray cans, solvents and foams, causes ozone depletion. They release chlorine atoms when they break into the atmosphere destroying ozone molecules.

From the mid 70’s when the effect of CFCs to the ozone layer was discovered, scientists have been warning that the continuous discharge of the chemical into the atmosphere would cause serious damage to the ozone layer. Following the discovery of the Antarctic ozone hole in the late 1985, scientists demanded immediate action to control the use of ozone-depleting substances.

In March 1985, the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer was adopted, a framework agreement which does not contain legally binding controls or targets. Finally in September 1987, the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer was adopted. Countries worldwide agreed to replace the chemicals with more environmentally friendly alternatives by 2010.

The release of CFC compounds has dramatically decreased following the Montreal Protocol. It was observed that the ozone layer over Earth’s southern pole was relatively small in 2024 compared to other years. The size of the hole ranked the seventh smallest since recovery began in 1992. Scientists with NASA and the NOAA project the ozone layer could fully recover by 2066.