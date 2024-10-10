A tale of two ElmErs

CALL IT a merry coincidence but two Elmers –Elmer Totong Sicat Mendiola and Elmer Rivera Calaguas, both barangay chairmen, are aiming to become new additions to the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Elmer Totong Sicat Mendiola is a long serving Punong Barangay of Barangay Poblacion while Elmer Rivera Calaguas is the barangay chairman of Barangay Mabiga.

Both have proven to be effective and proactive leadrs and have maintained peace and order in their respective barangays.

As of latest tally, both barangays have maintained illegal drugs-free status. The two leaders have kept their positions against the proliferation of illegal drugs in their areas of responsibility.

Barangay Poblacion is at the center of the city and hosts the public market (with San Francisco) and Our Lady of Grace parish church. Some fast food chains, two private schools St. Anthony College of Technology and Children of Fatima Schoon, Inc. It is one of the smallest barangys in the city in terms of land area and is bounded by Barangay San Francisco to the south, Mangalit in the east and Barangay Mamatitang to the north.

Barangay Mabiga has Barangay Camachiles as its neighbor in the south, Mawaque to the east, San Francisco to the north and Clark economc zone to its west.

It has several business establishments: Optimistic, Side Griller, two private schools –Don Bosco Academy and Mary Help of Christian, Inc, St. Rafael the Archangel parish and several subdivision enclaves.

The two Elmers vow to bring to the SP their visions of progress and active dvelopment including sevral beneficial infrastructure projects.

If elected to the SP, both promised to bring to the local legislative body their excellent work ethics and wide exposure to public service