A tranquil escape to Panglao

Imagine pristine waters, tropical beauty, sumptuous food, and warm hospitality. This is the kind of paradise that awaits you in the rising town of Panglao, in Bohol.

With Cebu Pacific’s new route from Clark International Airport to the new Panglao International Airport in Bohol, it’s the perfect time to take a breather.

Whether you’re a sun-seeker, a diving enthusiast, or a nature lover, Panglao promises an unforgettable vacation.

Clear waters

Bask in the sunlight or under the natural canopy of tropical trees at Oceanica Resort or swim in its calm, clear waters.

Oceanica Resort, formerly South Palms Resort Panglao, has the longest stretch of white sand beach in Bohol province. It offers tropical-styled rooms with a panoramic glimpse of the sea, farm-to-table meals at Oceanica Seafood Restaurant and Coast Pool Bar, and genuine hospitality from its local staff.

The resort also offers water activities including snorkeling and diving in Panglao’s famous coral reefs.

Reconnect with nature

Although known for its bluewater, Panglao is also a haven for nature lovers.

The best place to reconnect with nature on the island is North Zen Villas, a four-star resort in a picturesque forest of mangroves.

North Zen Villas houses a 500-meter elevated bamboo boardwalk that weaves through the lush mangrove forest and out into the ocean leading to its Nest Bar, where guests can enjoy their signature cocktails and refreshments amidst the breathtaking view of the sunset.

The resort also offers photo-worthy farm-to-table cuisine including a wide selection of fresh seafood and organic dishes at its SEADS restaurant.

Complete your relaxation stay at North Zen Villas at its the Zenses Spa which features both an indoor and outdoor spa offering soothing massages and signature spa treatments.

In addition to the two resorts, South Farm is also a must-visit for nature seekers.

South Farm is a nine-hectare property that promotes rural, handmade, handcrafted, hand-built tourist destination. The farm offers nature-based family-oriented tourism attractions and activities including local candy-making, herb and spices picking, and fishing.

Local history

Discover more of Panglao through some of its historical spots.

The island is home to centuries-old Panglao Church and Daius Church known as the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Bohol.

Dauis Church has been declared a National Historical Landmark by the National Historical Commission. The church has a bell tower made of corals and an 18th-century interior with murals painted on the ceiling by Ray Francia in 1916.

After a religious tour, another worth-visiting spot is the local gallery at Amarela Resort. Its gallery features the best of Bohol art, antiques, and artifacts. The resort combines traditional Filipino heritage with modern comfort.

Panglao Island is also home to the famous Hinagdanan Cave. The cave has an underground lagoon surrounded by stalactites. Locals say the water in the lagoon has “healing powers.”

The best way to cap a visit to the island is a tour of Bohol Bee Farm, a well-loved destination in the province.

The farm offers a picturesque view of the Bohol Sea, an organic dining experience, handmade crafts and souvenirs, and homemade ice cream.

Bohol Bee Farm’s homemade ice cream is a must-try. It’s made from natural ingredients with flavors like honey, malunggay (moringa), coconut, and ube (purple yam), served on a cone made of cassava.

Fly to Panglao

It’s your turn to see all these places, swim in these waters, taste Bohol’s organic dishes, and reconnect with nature.

Cebu Pacific now flies from Clark International Airport (CRK) and to the new Panglao International Airport (TAG) in Bohol, allowing passengers from north and central Luzon to easily access more destinations in the Visayas region.