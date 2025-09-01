A Wake-Up Call for Safer Schools

Ironically, as we mark the first week of September with the annual observance of National Crime Prevention Week (NCPW), a tradition rooted in Presidential Proclamation No. 461 of 1994, the headlines scream of a reality that starkly contradicts the celebration’s noble intent.

The theme for the 31st National Crime Prevention Week in the Philippines is “Pinalakas na Pamahalaang Lokal para sa Ligtas na Pamayanan: Pagpapatibay ng mga Programa sa Pag-iwas sa Krimen sa ilalim ng Community and Service-Oriented Policing (CSOP) System,” which translates to “Empowered Local Governments for Safer Communities: Strengthening CSOP Crime Prevention Practices.” The theme emphasizes the crucial role of local governments in enhancing safety and resilience through community-oriented policing initiatives.

But how do we reconcile this message with the chilling truth that our schools, once sanctuaries of learning, are now becoming crime scenes?

Just last month, two harrowing incidents involving young perpetrators shook the nation. In Sta. Rosa, Nueva Ecija, a Grade 8 student was shot in the neck by her 18-year-old ex-boyfriend inside their school. The suspect, a dropout, later turned the gun on himself. Both teenagers died from their injuries. The motive remains unclear, but the trauma it left behind is painfully evident in the eyes of classmates and teachers who witnessed the tragedy.

Meanwhile, in Balabagan, Lanao del Sur, a Grade 11 student allegedly shot his teacher in the back of the head, reportedly over a failing grade. The teacher, Danilo Barba, never made it to his classroom that day. The suspect fled, only to surrender days later with the help of a relative who is, ironically, a police officer.

These are not isolated cases. They are symptoms of a deeper, more disturbing trend. And that is the increasing normalization of violence among the youth. While we often point fingers at poverty, broken homes, or the lack of mental health support, we must also ask what has become of our collective conscience.

The statistics are no longer just numbers. They are names, faces, and futures lost. In previous years, we’ve lamented the rise in rape cases, the menace of riding-in-tandem crimes, and even the betrayal of public trust by rogue police officers. But now, we are confronted with a new and terrifying reality because our children are becoming killers.

What drives a teenager to bring a gun to school? What kind of anger festers in a young heart to the point of murder? These are questions that no amount of police visibility or metal detectors can fully answer. Because crime prevention is not just about deterrence, it is about intervention. It is about education, mental health, family support, and community vigilance.

As we reflect on the essence of NCPW, let us not reduce it to a ceremonial week of slogans and tarpaulins. Let it be a call to action for parents, teachers, policymakers, and yes, even to us ordinary citizens. Because crime prevention begins not in the courtroom, but in the classroom, the dinner table, and the quiet moments when a child needs to be heard.

In the end, we must remember, prevention is still better than cure. But in today’s world, prevention must also mean listening, guiding, and loving before it’s too late.