A Year After Sensing: Reflections on Its Professional Impact

As a Middle Managers Class (MMC) scholar under Batch 35, the Sensing Journey, which I experienced a year ago, did not only lead to personal transformation, but also provided valuable insights that will significantly enlighten my professional journey as a public servant.

As a government communicator, one of the key observations I made was the pervasive influence of social media in how the people of San Nicolas access information—from government-related updates to entertainment. I was particularly struck when Jessa, upon learning that I am from the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, immediately mentioned that she knew who our mayor is. Curious, I asked how she came to know about our local officials, and she shared that she watches TikTok videos of Nicole Caluag, the mayor’s daughter.

This exchange revealed how even in households without a television, each family member still owns a personal cellphone, making social media a primary source of news and content. This confirms just how embedded digital platforms are in the everyday lives of ordinary Filipinos. Understanding this dynamic is crucial, and it reinforces the importance of leveraging social media in designing and implementing effective information, education, and communication (IEC) strategies to promote government programs and services.

Beyond learning about effective strategies and mediums for IEC campaigns, one of my key responsibilities as head of the Public Affairs Unit is to address and resolve concerns and complaints related to school matters. While I have handled thousands of complaints over the years, hearing a concern firsthand from Jessa and Eduard during my stay was one of the most impactful experiences of my 11-day immersion.

It’s rare for me to personally engage with complainants outside formal channels, and this encounter left a deep impression on me. Fully immersed in their day-to-day struggles to make ends meet, I was moved when they shared their disappointment over the school's decision to cancel the Student Night. They had already paid a non-refundable deposit of ?2,000.00 for their daughters' evening gowns—a substantial amount for a family working tirelessly just to provide for their children. Wawad’s words struck me deeply: "Hindi nila alam kung gaano kahirap kitain ang ganong halaga." As parents, they wanted to give their children a memorable experience and were willing to work double time to make it happen. Their frustration was valid, and their pain, palpable.

This real-life scenario affirmed the core issue I am addressing in my capstone project, which advocates for a more inclusive and participatory role for Parents-Teachers Associations (PTAs) in school decision-making. As Professor Leland Dela Cruz emphasized during our module integration session, Eduard and Jessa’s story is not just anecdotal—it gives a human face to the urgent need to review policies and practices surrounding school fees and voluntary contributions in public elementary and secondary schools.

Because of this experience, I am even more committed to ensuring that the voices and realities of families like the Biscochos are considered in policy-making processes. As a middle manager and aspiring leader, I now carry a renewed sense of purpose to bridge these gaps and champion more equitable and compassionate governance in the education sector.

When I learned that Jessa was unable to finish her college education—that she originally aspired to become a nurse but had to settle for a Computer Management course at a private college in Lemery— it struck a chord with me. It made me reflect on my own college journey, where I had the freedom and privilege to pursue the course I truly wanted. Unlike me, Jessa faced limited choices, shaped largely by financial constraints and a lack of accessible opportunities. This realization left a profound impact on me, reinforcing the importance of advocating for more inclusive and equitable access to education and employment—especially for women like Jessa. It is a reminder that as public servants, we must work toward creating systems and opportunities that empower women to become productive and self-sufficient members of society. Ensuring that no one is left behind, especially due to circumstances beyond their control, is a commitment I will carry forward in my professional journey.

From a broader perspective, the Sensing Journey did more than reinforce the essential elements of my current role at the Department of Education—it also laid a strong foundation as I prepare to take on greater leadership responsibilities. While we continue to sharpen our minds through the enriching academic discussions in our MMC journey, all of this learning would be in vain if we lose sight of our true calling: to serve the people.

As servant leaders, we are called not only to think critically but to feel deeply—to open our hearts to the lived experiences of those we serve, especially the marginalized and vulnerable. While we initially came into the community to observe and learn, what unfolded was something far more meaningful: we became part of a family. This transformation fostered a deeper connection that has inspired in us a renewed sense of purpose and commitment—to ensure that the programs and projects we create truly reflect the people’s needs, hopes, and dreams.

Through this lens, our leadership becomes more than a position—it becomes a mission. It allows us to contribute not only to nation-building but to the realization of individual Filipino dreams, wherever they may be. In grounding our work in empathy and authentic engagement, we ensure that our efforts are not just impactful, but also truly meaningful. As a public servant, this unforgettable and meaningful life experience will continue to guide me in embodying what authentic and collective governance truly means—a leadership that is grounded in empathy, driven by purpose, and led with a heart.