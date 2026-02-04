AAP tilt winners featured in ADF-MOPAC exhibit

Award-winning works are on public display this week at the Andrea Domingo Foundation’s Museum of Philippine Arts and Culture (ADF-MOPAC).

The exhibit features 21 winning artists from the inaugural contest organized by the Andrea Domingo Foundation, in partnership with the Art Association of the Philippines (AAP).

The event will be formally opened on Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. at the MOPAC, located across St. Scholastica’s Academy in Barangay San Agustin, City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The exhibit will be led by ADF chairwoman Andrea Domingo and AAP president Fidel Sarmiento.

Domingo said the ADF-AAP exhibit echoes this year’s National Arts Month theme, “Ani ng Sining: Katotohanan at Galing.”

She added that the winning paintings reflect pressing social realities, tackling issues such as poverty, corruption, and environmental degradation.

Domingo said she and her husband, Rolando, have devoted more than 50 years to collecting art and cultural pieces, which they now offer as a legacy for Filipino youth.

The exhibit showcases the competition’s first, second, and third prize winners, along with five merit awardees and 13 honorable mentions.

Also on display in the museum are 12 works selected by MOPAC and eight pieces by AAP officials.

Admission to the exhibit is free, while regular entrance fees apply for access to the rest of the museum.

MOPAC houses works by Presidential Medal of Merit awardees, artists from the Mabini Art Movement, 13 Artist Award recipients, and National Artists. Its cultural section also features religious relics and historical artifacts.