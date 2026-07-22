Abacan TF conducts cleanup in Pampang, Balibago Creek

The Abacan Task Force of the Angeles City government conducted a clean-up operation on Tuesday July 21, 2026, in Pampang 4-B and Balibago Creek.

The group is led by the Environmental Management System (EMS), with the assistance of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Agency provided heavy equipment to expedite the removal of garbage and other obstructions from the waterways.

As part of the local government's environmental protection and flood mitigation efforts, the Abacan Task Force carries out daily clean-up operations in various waterways throughout Angeles City.

At the same time, the city government reiterated its appeal to residents not to dispose of garbage into rivers, streams, esteros, creeks, and other waterways.

Waste that accumulates in these areas can clog water channels, cause flooding, and pose risks to public health and community safety, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall, the LGU added.

City officials, headed by Mayor Jon Lazatin, directed barangay captains, barangay council members, solid waste management coordinators, and other barangay officials to strengthen the implementation of proper solid waste management within their respective communities.

The officials are urged to remind residents about proper waste segregation and disposal to keep the environment clean.

The cleanliness and safety of the city are a shared responsibility, the city officials said.

Through the collective efforts of the local government, barangays, and every Angeleño, waterways will be protected while helping prevent flooding and other disasters, they added. (via Angeles City Information Office)