Abalos vows to push for CL floodway project

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Former Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos has vowed to prioritize the implementation of the Central Luzon Floodway Project if elected Senator in the upcoming elections.

Benhur Abalos made several stops in Bulacan on Tuesday afternoon to discuss with local leaders and residents his programs.

These include the P170-billion Central Luzon floodway project that is expected to ease the perennial flooding in Bulacan and nearby provinces of Pampanga and Nueva Ecija.

“Ang problema talaga dito is demography at kung saan nagmumula ang tubig. There a lot of possible interventions pero ang nakikita natin is ‘yung P170-billion Central Luzon floodway project. This will create series of interventions bago mapunta ang tubig doon sa outlying areas,” Abalos said.

The proposed project is a 60-kilometer floodway designed to channel excess water from various waterways across three provinces, according to Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan.

It will begin in Nueva Ecija, flow through Pampanga and Bulacan and continue to Manila Bay.

Abalos vowed to source out funding for the project to deliver a long-term solution to the region’s persistent flooding issues.

During a courtesy call from Abalos, Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando expressed optimism that the solutions to the region’s flooding problem will soon be put into action.

Fernando added that he, along with Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda and Bataan Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III, has been seeking a long-term solution to the flooding.

“Just recently, inaprubahan na ng National Economic and Development Authority iyong ating megadike na nilatag namin nina Governor Pineda and Garcia. Iaakyat na po ito sa taas at umaasa kami na sa tulong ni Secretary Abalos ay mabigyan ito ng napansin kasabay ng Central Luzon Floodway Project,” Fernando said.