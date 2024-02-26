Abelling tribe gets mobile water treatment system

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Abelling tribe in Sitio Socorro, Barangay Moriones in San Jose, Tarlac recently received a mobile water treatment system from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

The Safe Water Treatment System: Emergency Disinfection System of Drinking Water (SAFEWTRS) is a solar-powered, manually operated, and compact mobile water treatment system that can generate at least 200 liters of drinkable water per hour.

The mobile water treatment system, also useful in isolated locations with limited water supply, is equipped with a battery system that can supply needed electricity.

The SAFEWTRS technology addresses the issue of lack of clean drinking water during disasters such as typhoons, floods, and earthquakes.

The P1.27-million project was funded under the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) program.

CEST is a program that involves the transfer of technologies to identified communities along the areas of education, health and nutrition, water and sanitation, disaster risk reduction, and industry development or livelihood.

The DOST turned over a similar water system to San Clemente town, with another unit for Bamban town to be installed within the year.

The agency said it will continue to provide solutions to community problems through technological breakthroughs and innovation especially to communities which still lack access to clean water.