Abenson Birthday Sale: Exclusive Deals & Big Savings

Week 2: July 9–15 | Birthday Bundles

Double the value with our Buy Me, Get Me offers! Enjoy up to 50% OFF on exciting bundles like Apple MacBook + AirTag bundle, Washer + Refrigerator, Samsung Phone + Tablet, and Haier TV + TV. Make your purchase even easier with UnionBank 0% installment on participating TCL products for a minimum single-receipt purchase of ₱25,000 (In-store & Online).

Week 3: July 16–22 | Birthday Installment Deals

Dreaming of a bigger upgrade? Now's the perfect time to make it happen with BPI 0% installment on participating Panasonic products for a minimum single-receipt purchase of ₱25,000 (In-store & Online). Plus, watch out for FREE Gift with Purchase offers from RCBC, and Security Bank.

Week 4: July 23–31 | Birthday Freebies



Wrap up the celebration with premium freebies on select purchases! Take home exciting gifts such as wireless earbuds, a blender, a coffee maker, and more with qualified purchases. You can also enjoy flexible payment options through GCash GGives on participating TVs and Refrigerators with a minimum single-receipt purchase of ₱15,000 (In-store & Online).

Celebrate and Save with Abenson 🎈

It's the perfect time to check items off your home appliance and gadget wishlist with Abenson's Birthday Sale, offering more ways to save throughout the month.

Check out the month-long and weekly offers on Abenson’s social media pages. and shop these exciting offers and discounts at all 150 Abenson stores nationwide or online at abenson.com .

Limit of two (2) units per customer per transaction only. Terms and conditions apply.

DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-260556 Series of 2026