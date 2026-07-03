Abenson Birthday Sale: Exclusive Deals & Big Savings

Abenson is celebrating another year of serving Filipino homes with a month-long birthday sale filled with exciting deals, exclusive offers, and weekly surprises for shoppers nationwide. Customers can enjoy huge discounts on appliances, gadgets, and furniture, plus exclusive bundle deals, easy payment options, exciting freebies, and limited-time promos released throughout the celebration. Whether you're replacing an old appliance, furnishing a new home, or treating yourself to a new gadget, Abenson's birthday sale has something for every home and every budget.
Exclusive Month-Long Offers for Rewards Members 🎂
Abenson Rewards members can make the most of the celebration with exclusive birthday offers available throughout the month.
Take home a second participating item for as low as ₱99, ₱499, ₱990, ₱999, ₱1,990, or ₱2,990 when you purchase a participating item.
Enjoy up to an EXTRA ₱3,800 eCashback on selected appliances and gadgets.
Enjoy weekly Birthday Installment all month long including:
Upgrade your favorite Android and Apple mobile devices with 0% installment for up to 24 months, making it easier than ever to own the latest tech.
Get a FREE kettle with a minimum single-receipt purchase of ₱25,000 using your EastWest Credit Card via 12 or 24-month 0% installment or Buy Now, Pay Later transactions.
Plus, discover new installment offers every week with participating banks and payment partners throughout the birthday celebration!
New Birthday Deals Every Week 🎉
The celebration kicks off with up to 50% OFF on select appliances, gadgets, and furniture when you pay via cash or straight credit card transaction. Plus, get your favorite Android and Apple mobile devices with EastWest 0% Installment on a minimum single-receipt purchase of ₱25,000 (in-store only).
Week 2: July 9–15 | Birthday Bundles
Double the value with our Buy Me, Get Me offers! Enjoy up to 50% OFF on exciting bundles like Apple MacBook + AirTag bundle, Washer + Refrigerator, Samsung Phone + Tablet, and Haier TV + TV. Make your purchase even easier with UnionBank 0% installment on participating TCL products for a minimum single-receipt purchase of ₱25,000 (In-store & Online).
Week 3: July 16–22 | Birthday Installment Deals
Dreaming of a bigger upgrade? Now's the perfect time to make it happen with BPI 0% installment on participating Panasonic products for a minimum single-receipt purchase of ₱25,000 (In-store & Online). Plus, watch out for FREE Gift with Purchase offers from RCBC, and Security Bank.
Week 4: July 23–31 | Birthday Freebies
Wrap up the celebration with premium freebies on select purchases! Take home exciting gifts such as wireless earbuds, a blender, a coffee maker, and more with qualified purchases. You can also enjoy flexible payment options through GCash GGives on participating TVs and Refrigerators with a minimum single-receipt purchase of ₱15,000 (In-store & Online).
Celebrate and Save with Abenson 🎈
It's the perfect time to check items off your home appliance and gadget wishlist with Abenson's Birthday Sale, offering more ways to save throughout the month.
Check out the month-long and weekly offers on and shop these exciting offers and discounts at all or online at .
Limit of two (2) units per customer per transaction only. Terms and conditions apply.
DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-260556 Series of 2026