Abenson Officially Opens a New Store in WalterMart Porac, Pampanga!

Pampanga, Philippines — Abenson has officially opened its newest and seventh store in Pampanga on November 12, 2026, bringing its wide selection of appliances, gadgets, and home and lifestyle essentials closer to shoppers in the area. Conveniently located at WalterMart Mall, Angeles - Dinalupihan Road, Brgy. Manibaug Paralaya, Porac, Pampanga, the new store offers customers an accessible destination for their everyday home upgrades and technology finds.

Welcoming guests, partners, content creators, and visitors, Abenson celebrated the opening of its new Porac store with an exciting experience for shoppers to explore. The store opening marks another opportunity for Abenson to connect with more communities and make quality home and lifestyle solutions more accessible to Filipino families.

Designed to make shopping more seamless, the store features an organized product layout that allows customers to explore different categories and discover products with ease. With knowledgeable Abenson staff ready to assist, shoppers can get the guidance they need through product explanations, demonstrations, and comparisons, helping them make informed decisions with confidence.

As Abenson continues to bring the good life closer to more customers, the new Porac store reinforces its commitment to providing a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience. With a variety of appliances, gadgets, furniture, and services under one roof, customers can discover practical solutions and find products suited to their homes, lifestyles, and everyday needs.

To make the store opening even more exciting, Abenson is bringing exclusive deals, special offers, and exciting freebies for customers to enjoy!

1-Day Offers

Bundle Galore Enjoy exciting freebies with your appliance or tech upgrades and take home more value with every sulit deal!

Freebies with Purchase Make your refrigerator upgrade even more rewarding! Get a FREE Digital Ice Maker for any purchase of refrigerator with a single-receipt purchase of P30,000 and up!



P99 Add-Ons Sulit finds for less! Add select items to your purchase for just P99 and enjoy savings of up to P4,000 !



10-Days Offers

Big Upgrades, Bigger Savings! Save up to P28,990 on participating appliances and have your dream upgrades closer to you!

P99 Add-Ons Complete your shopping and add P99 only to take home more appliances!

Season of Bundles! Don’t miss out on Holiday Bundles from Home Starters, Gift Bundle, Giveaway Bundles, up to Entertainment Bundle for a Happier Holiday!

Abenson Rewards Exclusive Get a FREE Dowell Electric Kettle for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P20,000 on cash/straight card transactions!



Promo runs on November 12, 2026 only.

Abenson Merch Receive FREE Abenson merchandise for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P10,000!



Promo runs from November 13-22, 2026.

Bank Offers Take home a FREE Oster Sports Bottle for a minimum single-receipt 0% installment or Buy Now, Pay Later spend of P35,000!



Participating banks:

BDO, BPI, Bank of Commerce, Eastwest, Metrobank, PNB, RCBC, Security Bank, UnionBank

Promo runs from November 13-22, 2026.

Shop with Home Credit! Enjoy a FREE P5000 eGift Certificate when you shop with Home Credit for a minimum installment purchase of P25,000 on all approved loans!



Promo runs from November 13-22, 2026.

Head over to Abenson WalterMart Porac and do your Christmas shopping!

Terms and conditions apply.

Store Hours: 10 AM - 9 PM

Personal Shopper: 0968 177 9059

Address: WalterMart Mall, Angeles - Dinalupihan Road, Barangay Manibaug Paralaya, Porac, Pampanga

About Abenson:

Abenson is the Philippines’ Number 1 Household Appliance Store. For 55 years, Abenson has grown to become the country’s largest appliance and gadget store with 150 branches nationwide and an online superstore at abenson.com. Committed to bringing the good life to every Filipino home, Abenson offers 100% original products and prides itself on delivering Super Service, including Easy Financing, Fast Delivery, and Professional Installation.