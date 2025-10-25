A Bleisure Escape this Halloween Weekend in the Westside City

Parañaque City — Long weekends don’t come often, so when they do, they deserve to be celebrated right. And this Halloween, there’s no better way to do it than with a fun and fuss-free city escape where work meets leisure, and every corner feels like a mini getaway at Kingsford Hotel Manila.

Just a short distance from Metro Manila’s bustling business, shopping centers, NAIA Terminals and right at the heart of Entertainment City, Kingsford Hotel Manila transforms a simple weekend break into an experience of comfort, indulgence, and meaningful downtime. Whether you’re catching up on work in peace or simply unwinding, this is where both worlds meet.