A Bleisure Escape this Halloween Weekend in the Westside City

Parañaque City — Long weekends don’t come often, so when they do, they deserve to be celebrated right. And this Halloween, there’s no better way to do it than with a fun and fuss-free city escape where work meets leisure, and every corner feels like a mini getaway at Kingsford Hotel Manila.
Just a short distance from Metro Manila’s bustling business, shopping centers, NAIA Terminals and right at the heart of Entertainment City, Kingsford Hotel Manila transforms a simple weekend break into an experience of comfort, indulgence, and meaningful downtime. Whether you’re catching up on work in peace or simply unwinding, this is where both worlds meet.
Buy 2, Get 1 Room Package for the Long Weekend
This Halloween, extend your getaway with Kingsford Hotel Manila’s exclusive Buy 2, Get 1 Free Room Package. Perfect for couples, families, or groups of friends, the offer is designed to let guests enjoy more of what the city has to offer.
For only ₱10,999, guests can choose between a 3-night stay with straight accommodation or a 2-night stay with a special gift certificate valid for six months. The package includes a comfortable stay for up to two persons, daily buffet breakfast, and full access to hotel amenities including the swimming pool, fitness center, steam room, and sauna. It’s the ideal balance between work and leisure.
A Feast to Remember: Special Dinner Buffet
As part of the Halloween weekend celebration, Kingsford Hotel Manila invites guests to a Special Dinner Buffet on November 1, available for one night only at Kingsford Café.
Priced at ₱2,000 for adults and ₱900 for kids, the buffet will run from 6 PM to 9 PM. Diners can indulge in an impressive lineup of eight international food stations, featuring flavors from north to south and east to west for a culinary journey designed to delight every palate.
Kingsford Hunters HallowPop Halloween Party
Just a week before the Halloween, Kingsford Hotel Manila takes on a vibrant and family-friendly celebration packed with energy, music, and unforgettable moments with a K-Pop twist with this year’s Kingsford Hunters HallowPop.
Happening on October 25, 2025, the event promises Korean-inspired entertainment, themed snacks, interactive games, and fun activities for kids and kids at heart.
To ensure an exclusive experience, tickets are only available by reservation and walk-ins will not be accommodated. This one-of-a-kind celebration is made possible through the support of Coca-Cola, Galinco, Gardenia, Leslie's, Commonwealth Foods Inc. / Fibisco, Space Time and Cube+, Puffy and Sparky, AVD Printing, Columbia Candies, Yakult, Enchanted Kingdom, Oishi, Nature Spring and Tiny Buds.
Unplug. Unwind. Celebrate.
This isn’t just a hotel stay but it’s an invitation to step away from the ordinary and create moments that last. From slow mornings, hearty breakfasts to playful nights, Kingsford Hotel Manila sets the stage for a long weekend to remember.
The city is calling, and Kingsford Hotel Manila is ready to welcome you into a space where work and leisure meet, and where every corner invites you to rest, recharge, and celebrate.
For reservations or inquiries, contact us at +63 2 8888 6388 or +63 917 859 5307. You can also reach us via email at stay@kingsfordmanila.com or dine@kingsfordmanila.com.