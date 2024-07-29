About the buildings left by the Pogo operators

It took a state of the nation event to decide and declare that Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations ( POGO) are to be inoperative by the end of this year. There were loud applauses heard in the halls of congress as President Bongbong Marcos announced the dismantling of the gambling hubs.

I have some questions in mind with regards to those buildings that will be left by the Chinese owners? There are 46 buildings in Porac constructed in an eight hectare prime property. A stone throw away is a golf course. Will the municipal government of Porac become the beneficial owner? Just asking. The same question with regards to those buildings in Bamban, Tarlac. Or maybe the national government will take interests. I heard the National Housing Authority (NHA) is interested in acquiring them. For what purpose I don’t know. Methinks they will be better be used as school buildings. If Porac town cannot afford to operate them as schools, May I suggest that it can ink a usufruct arrangement with Angeles City government which the latter can afford the costs to shoulder as a branch of City College of Angeles (CCA).

My friend, Frankie Villanueva who is currently president of the City College of Angeles in one of our meetings at Monday Club said that there’s an acute shortage of rooms in the CCA. According to him this school year thousands of those who took the entrance exams were not accommodated due to room shortage. For the benefit of the senators and congressmen who are conducting the hearings on POGO operations, the residents of Porac cannot access the area where the POGO buildings are located because the only entrance in that area can only be accessed via Angeles City. Anyone willing to go there has to travel 12 kilometers from Porac to Angeles City.

With the impending closure of the POGOs this has to be told for better unde of the public. Enough grandstanding from solons. Internet gaming is not really that bad per se. Some senators and congressmen are maybe ignorant how it is being run. It has increased heftily the revenues of Philippine Amusement And Gaming Operation ( PAGCOR). The added income sourced from these POGO operations is a cool P600 million a month. And PAGCOR overseeing the operations. Simply put it is modern gambling in the digital age. The platforms are in our country and the bettors are mostly in China. No wonder there are so many Chinese workers. What is bad are the crimes committed in their compounds.

I can only scratch my head why the investigating senators and congressmen are pounding on the hapless Porac Mayor Jing Capil for having no knowledge on the crimes committed inside the POGO hub. Senators and congressmen are badgering their resource persons. They even smirk and insult their guests. Today’s members of the senate and the House of Representatives are far cry against those senators of yesteryears who are really honorable. Not many of them today. Hindi ko nilalahat, sila’y horrorable. Or Horrible. A mayor cannot possibly know what is happening in a compound unless the the police will inform him. The police have intel network, and then there’s none in a municipality. It is because crimes are committed in secrecy. It took hundreds of law enforcers to gain access there. Do you think if a mayor will inspect the area, he can find something? Siyempre itatago yan, di ba?