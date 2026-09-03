AC City Hall steps up drive vs leptospirosis

Amid flooding in Pampanga and some parts of Angeles City, Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II leads the Local Health Board Meeting to discuss measures to protect residents from leptospirosis.

The city government strengthens its prevention, early detection, health education, surveillance and other actions to prevent the spread of leptospirosis.

The local government advised the public to avoid unnecessary wading or walking through floodwater.

"If exposure to floodwater cannot be avoided, wear appropriate protective gear such as boots and gloves, and make sure that any wounds or cuts on the body are properly cleaned and covered. It is also important to immediately wash and clean the body after exposure to floodwater."

The city government officials said doxycycline meds are available at the City Health Office and City Health Units for residents who may have been exposed to floodwater.

The provision of prophylaxis depends on an assessment by health professionals.

Residents are advised not to self-medicate, but to consult the nearest City Health Unit or health facility to determine whether prophylaxis is necessary and appropriate.

(Via AC Information Office)