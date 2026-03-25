AC council urged to probe alleged lapses of SK prexy

A group of Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) leaders in Angeles City elevated a complaint to Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. against their Federation president, citing alleged lapses in leadership and governance.

In a letter dated March 13, 2026, coursed through Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, some 27 out of the 33 barangay SK chairpersons accused SK Federation President Richard Dela Cruz Gaza Jr. of “incompetence, inconsistent leadership, failure to observe proper procedures, and lack of responsiveness.”

The complainants said the concerns have significantly affected the coordination, functionality, and unity of the SK Federation in the city.

“As elected youth leaders in our respective barangays, we are mandated under Republic Act No. 10742 to represent and advance the welfare of the youth sector,” the letter read. “However, we have observed and experienced several concerns regarding the leadership and performance of the current SK Federation President.”

Among the issues raised were alleged failures in leading and organizing programs for the youth, inconsistent direction that caused confusion among SK councils, and lapses in following proper procedures in meetings and decision-making processes.

The group also cited what they described as a lack of responsiveness to the concerns and inquiries of SK chairpersons, particularly on matters involving youth programs and federation coordination.

“These issues have created challenges in maintaining effective coordination among the SK Councils and have affected the overall performance and credibility of the SK Federation,” the complainants added.

The SK leaders are now urging the Angeles City Sangguniang Panlungsod to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action to ensure accountability, transparency, and responsiveness within the federation.

Despite the complaint, the group emphasized its commitment to work together for the empowerment and welfare of the youth in Angeles City.

The group earlier signed a manifesto urging Gaza to resign.

Barangay Cutcut SK Chairperson Dennis Duya said Gaza has continued to ignore their concerns, prompting them to elevate the matter to President Marcos.

Sun.Star Pampanga tried to reach Gaza for comments but to no avail.