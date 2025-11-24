AC execs back 18-day violence vs women drive

Officials in Angeles City have joined the call to end "violence against women" or (VAW).

During a flag ceremony on Monday (November 24) at the city hall, Mayor Jon Lazatin and other city leaders launched the 18-Day Campaign to end VAW.

The event was led by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

This national observance, mandated under Republic Act 10398, underscores the government’s duty to raise awareness and strengthen measures that protect the rights and welfare of women and girls.

The local officials expressed their collective support for programs that seek to prevent violence, extend assistance to survivors, and reinforce gender-sensitive practices across local government offices.

During the ceremony, the CSWDO delivered a comprehensive orientation on the objectives and major activities of the 18-day campaign.

The briefing highlighted the importance of enhancing reporting mechanisms, updating the functionality of VAW Desks, and ensuring that frontline personnel are fully equipped to respond to cases with competence, empathy, and confidentiality.

City Hall employees were also reminded that fostering a respectful, safe, and protective environment for women is a shared responsibility across all sectors of the local government.

Councilor Maricel G. Morales highlighted the local government's commitment to uphold the dignity and safety of women and girls.

She noted that ending violence against women and children requires cooperation among government agencies, communities, and individuals.

Morales said it also encouraged employees to participate in the activities throughout the campaign period.

Lazatin said the city government expands its programs promoting women’s welfare, which align with national directives to strengthen prevention, protection, and support services.