AC execs seek ₱300M fund for Pampang market rehab

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. said he asked Malacanang to appropriate P300 million for the rehabilitation of the Pampang Public Market, which was damaged following a fourth-alarm fire on Wednesday night.

The lawmaker sent a letter on September 17, 2026 to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his request.

The letter was signed by Lazatin and his brother, Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II.

Congressman Lazatin personally coordinated with various national government agencies, including the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), to help secure funding for the project in 2027.

“It is important that we work together as brothers to speed up the recovery of Pampang Market, which is not only a center of commerce but also an important part of the culture of every Angeleño,” Cong. Lazatin said.

Earlier, Mayor Lazatin led a meeting with heads of the local government offices to discuss recovery efforts for the Pampang Public Market.

The mayor said they instituted measures to assist the affected vendors and other individuals.

Jay Pelayo, information office of the city government, said more than 400 vendors were displaced by the blaze.