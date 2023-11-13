AC finalist in DILG’s awards for locally-funded infra projects

ANGELES CITY — The city government here was named as one of the finalists for the overall implementation and monitoring of locally-funded infrastructure projects.

The citation is under the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) 2023 SubayBAYANI Awards.

DILG Central Luzon said Angeles City is the only highly-urbanized city in Region III which got the award in the Top Overall Performer Category.

The said awarding is set on November 15-16, 2023.

SubayBAYANI Award is granted to recognize the excellent and consistent performance of a Local Government Unit and DILG Focal Persons for the enrolled locally-funded projects and infrastructe programs under the SubayBAYAN platform.

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. said this recognition is a "testament of his administration’s transparency and accountability in the physical and financial status of the projects and other basic information related to the project implementation."

“Ang pagkilala pong ito ng DILG sa atin ay isang patunay lamang na nararamdaman po ng bawat Angeleño ang serbisyong may puso na atin pong inilalaan para sa mga proyektong pangkaunlaran,” Lazatin said.

“Maraming salamat po sa DILG sa pagkilalang ito,” Lazatin added. “Nais ko rin pong batiin ang mga katuwang nating opisina at empleyado sa Angeles City Hall sa pagkamit ng pagkilalang ito," the mayor added.

The SubayBAYANI Award is the barometer of the DILG in the advocacy of preserving transparency and accountability in the conduct of local project implementation and management.

The program focuses on the comprehensive, complete, and updated monitoring of project implementations of the LGUs which can be accessed through the SubayBAYAN system.

It also helps the agency ensure effective delivery of basic services in the localities.

Other finalists in Region III are the Provincial Government of Zambales, Provincial Government of Aurora, Municipal Government of Mexico, Pampanga, and Municipal Government of San Luis, Pampanga.