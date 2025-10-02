AC gov't bares schedule for Fiestang Kuliat 2025

Angeles City will celebrate Fiestang Kuliat 2025 with a highlight of events centering on heritage, arts, and traditions in the whole month of October.

Fiestang Kuliat is Angeles City's cultural and religious festival marked by the three feats of Santo Angel Custodio (Feast of the Guardian Angel), the feast of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary of La Naval (La Naval Fiesta), and the feast of Our Lord of Mercy (Fiesta ning Apung Mamacalulu or Piyestang Apu).

The festivities opened on October 2 with the Feast of the Guardian Angel at the Holy Rosary Parish Church.

Organizers will also be holding the Sulyap Sining, an open stage program at the Heritage District and Museo Ning Angeles, on October 3, 4, 10, and 11.

On October 4, the festival committee will host the Pamangan Fiesta at Museo Ning Angeles and the lecture Ót Mayabang la réng Kapampangan? at the City Library.

The Palarong Panlahi, an exhibition of native games will be held at the City College of Angeles, and the Kundiman Ning Angeles 2025 at Royce Hotel.

Other events include the Tigtigan Rakrakan Keng Dalan (Battle of the Bands) on October 10 and 11 at Nepo Center, the Fiestang La Naval and Culiat Chess Tournament on October 12, and the weeklong Kwento't Kita MSME Bazaar at Plaza Anghel from October 13 to 19.

The city will also be hosting a series of heritage tours on October 8, 15, and 22 at the Angeles City Heritage District.

October 17 marks the opening of the NorthPhil Expo at SM Clark, along with community services under Mislag ing Leguan at Barangay San Nicolas.

The Japanese Film Festival will also run at SM Clark Cinema from October 17 to 26.

The traditional Fiestang Kuliat 4xFour will take place in Pampang on October 18 and 19, complemented by workshops such as the Basic Kulitan Class, cultural nights, and the Pamanganable open house at Culture Shack.

The festival’s closing week will feature Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan in Balibago on October 24 and 25, the Mutya Ning Angeles candidates' first public appearance on October 24, and the Feast of Apung Mamacalulu on October 31 at the Apung Mamacalulu Shrine.

The month-long celebration will conclude with a Spooky Artsy Halloween at Culture Shack 2.0 in Sandra Mall.