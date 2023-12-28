AC gov't employees get ₱6K recognition bonus

ANGELES CITY — At least 1,232 employees at the city government here on Thursday received P6,000 each under the Service Recognition Incentives or SRI.

The recipients include 889 permanent, 328 casual, and 15 contractual employees.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., said this is in recognition of the hard work and service of the employees.

“Matibay po kayong kaagapay ng siyudad sa pagbibigay ng serbisyo sa mg Angeleños. The incentives are just one of the many ways to recognize your hardwork and dedication,” Lazatin said.

This is the fifth incentive released for the employees since November, as per Memorandum No. 1406 ordered by Lazatin.

Among the cash incentives released are the year-end bonus last November 15; ₱3,000 year-end gratuity of 3,450 Contract of Service employees last Dec. 6; the ₱5,000 Productivity Enhancement Incentive bonus last Dec. 14; and the ₱7,000 Collective Negotiation Agreement for the 1,232 employees last Dec. 21, 2023.

Flordeliza Santos, Association of Government Employees for a New Dynamic Angeles City (AGENDA) president, thanked the administration of Lazatin on behalf of the city government workers.

“Yung administrasyon po ni Mayor Pogi ay patuloy na nagpapahalaga sa kapakanan ng mga empleyado,” Santos said.