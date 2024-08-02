AC gov't expands public cemetery

ANGELES CITY -- The city government is now expanding the Angeles City Public Memorial Park and Crematorium with 2,271 additional niches.

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. said the new niches will be inaugurated on September 2, 2024.

The mayor said the public cemetery, located at Barangay Sapalibutad, will help indigent families during the death of a loved one.

"This expansion allows us to honor and respect the deceased by providing them with a dignified resting place," Lazatin said.

Philip Samson, Head of the Public Cemetery and Crematorium, said “sa expansion po ng public memorial park na pinagawa ni Mayor Lazatin, mas marami pa pong kababayan natin ang matutulungan pagdating sa aspetong ito”.

The mayor said the public memorial park received major equipment upgrades in the recent years with the purchase of an additional crematorium machine and two units of scissor lifts.

Samson said the public cemetery extended services and other discounts to indigent families, Persons with Disabilities and senior citizens.

For additional assistance, Lazatin said the city government will also provide free caskets and discounts in columbarium.

The mayor added that this is the city government’s small act of charity.

For the requirements, Samson said the deceased must be a resident of the city with valid documents, Death Certificate, Barangay Certificate of Indigency, and City Social Welfare and Development Office referral letter in order to avail the public cemetery's services.

“Kailangan lang po ng Death Certificate, Barangay Certificate of Indigency, and CSWDO Reference,” Samson claimed.

Some 2,223 niches for adults, 60 for children, 566 columbarium, and 312 bone niches are available in the city government's memorial park.