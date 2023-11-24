AC gov't gives free organic fertilizers to 250 residents

ANGELES CITY -- Some 250 residents and farmers in this city received free organic fertilizers from the city government as part of the city’s "Wow Langaw" Project.

The local government is utilizing black soldier fly technology to produce organic fertilizer.

Black soldier flies decompose various types of organic waste and convert them into high-value biomasses such as oils and proteins.

This method is one of the emerging technologies in bio-waste management.

The black soldier flies convert organic waste into high-quality nutrients for pet foods, fish, and poultry feeds, as well as residue fertilizer for soil amendment.

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. said this is part of the city government’s plan to reduce organic waste.

He also added that local farmers and residents may continue to avail one kilo of organic fertilizer produced by these black soldier flies at the City Agriculture Office.

“Libre po na pinapamigay ang mga organic fertilizers na ito para sa ating mga magsasaka at kahit po sa mga residente na gagamitin po sa kanilang mga household gardens,” Lazatin said.

Lazatin pushed for this program as the city government continues to find ways to divert and lessen waste being disposed at the landfill.