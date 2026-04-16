AC gov't hold consultation meeting with trike drivers

The Public Transportation and Regulatory Office (PTRO) of Angeles City has facilitated a consultative meeting and public forum with the Federation of Tricycle Drivers and Operators (FEDTODA) and the Sangguniang Panlungsod Committee Chairman on Transportation, Councilor Raco Del Rosario.

The meeting is expected to strengthen communication between the local government and the transport sector to ensure better implementation of policies and services in the city’s public transportation sector.

During the meeting, the key provisions of the ordinance to be implemented by the city council regarding transportation operations were discussed.

The PTRO even informed FEDTODA members about its mandate and functions.

City officials, led by Mayor Jon Lazatin, also discussed the digitalization of PTRO processes for faster and more efficient services.

The PTRO disclosed a free drug testing program for TODA members at the Angeles City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ACADAC) as part of the local government's safety and wellness initiatives.

Lazatin said his administration continues to maintain proper and respectful engagement with various sectors to uphold fair, safe, and humane public transportation for all Angeleños.