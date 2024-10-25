AC gov't initiates drive for typhoon victims

ANGELES CITY -- Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin, Jr. is launching relief operations to support the Bicol region, which was hardly hit by severe tropical storm Kristine.

Individuals and groups who want to help may send their contributions to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), located at the City Hall compound, behind the main building, in Barangay Pulung Maragul.

Lazatin said donors may look for CSWDO Officer Edna Duaso.

Lazatin said he is donating P100,000 worth of diapers and canned goods while his Chief Adviser, IC Calaguas, and Executive Assistant Reina Manuel are also contributing P50,000 worth of goods.

The Angeles City government sent aid to Bicol in 2020 for the victims of Typhoon Rolly.