AC gov't, JDN opens health ID service center

The JDN Realty Group and the Angeles City Government have forged an agreement for the opening of a health ID service center at the Nepo Mart Angeles.

Under the agreement, the local government will use a designated space at Nepo Mart Angeles, free of charge, for the issuance of free Health IDs to city residents.

The memorandum of agreement was signed by JDN Realty Group Assistant Vice President for Administration Maribel Ronquillo and Commercial Spaces Manager Rocky Torres; City Government Executive Assistant Rafael Angeles, Environmental Health Services head Jessie Paul M. Culang and Treasurer Arneil Escolango.

Other representatives of the Angeles City Health Office and JDN Realty Group also attended the event.

The JDN Realty Group said the initiative is part of its Juan BayaniHub program, that provides accessible venues within its mall properties for the delivery of government services.

Juan BayaniHub was launched at Nepo Mall Dagupan in October 2025. This was followed by Nepo Mall Jaen in Nueva Ecija in partnership with the Jaen local government.

Nepo Mart Angeles becomes the third site under the Juan BayaniHub program.