AC gov't opens OTOP trade fair

ANGELES CITY -- The city government here opened the One Town One Product trade fair at the Plaza Anghel on Monday, October 14 as part of the Fiestang Kuliat celebration.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., led the ribbon-cutting ceremonies for "Kambal Festival Trade Fair" which will run until October 26, 2024, from 8 AM to 8 PM.

“Our administration will continue promoting locally-made products, hosting various trade fairs as part of this year’s Fiestang Kuliat celebration,” Lazatin said.

The mayor was joined by his chief adviser, IC Calaguas, Executive Assistant Reina Manuel, Angeles City Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office headed by Irish Bonus-Llego, and the Mutya Ning Angeles 2024 candidates during the opening ceremonies.

Participating merchants include Impact Balibago Arts and Crafts (IBAC), K's Creations, Tamayuq, Izzamway, Teresa's Mashroom, Woodcraft by Madison, Tabak's, Cutud Weavers, Ellen Turla, Flores Handicraft, Micary Fragrance, Super EC, Tsokola-T, Glitz and Glamz, A taste of Angel's Food Delights, Macabebest Halo-halo, Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita, and Organics Farmers.

The OTOP store was revitalized in 2019, as one of the programs of the Lazatin administration.