Angeles government rescues 6 minors from red-light district

The local government unit of Angeles City has rescued six minors and two adults from the entertainment district of Barangay Balibago recently.

The city government said this is part of measures aimed at ensuring the safety and welfare of the community.

During the operation, 10 individuals were encountered by social workers, including two men and eight minors -- five boys and three girls.

Mayor Jon Lazatin said as part of the immediate intervention, the six minors and one adult were referred to the Angeles City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ACADAC) for drug testing.

The results showed that two individuals tested positive for illegal drug use -- one male minor and one adult male.

The six minors were transferred to the Kanlungan ng Kabataan (KNK) to receive for rehabilitation programs.

Meanwhile, the adult who tested positive was also referred to ACADAC for rehabilitation program.

Of the rescued individuals, one adult and two minors were issued a warning and underwent orientation regarding the Anti-Mendicancy Law

The city government said this is part of its information and education campaign.

The operation was carried out by the Angeles City Tourist Information and Visitors Engagement (ACTIVE), the Philippine National Police – Women and Children Protection Desk, City Mobile Force Company, the Angeles City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ACADAC), and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

The local government said it will continue to strengthen programs that provide protection, immediate intervention, and support to individuals in need, especially the youth.