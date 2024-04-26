AC gov't to install 1,500 solar lights in city roads

ANGELES CITY— The city government here is set to install solar lights in all major and secondary roads here by October 2024.

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. said this is in line with the local government's effort to promote a sustainable and eco-friendly environment, as well as prioritizing the safety of the residents.

Lazatin’s chief adviser, IC Calaguas, said that a total of 1,500 solar lights were already delivered to the city government.

"This has been the commitment of the Lazatin administration to promote renewable energy," Calaguas said.

The materials were inspected by the General Services Office led by Evangeline Malonzo.

The City Engineers Office was tasked with the installation of the solar lights and poles.

The office has already started the markings and now building the foundation for the solar lights.

“We will exhaust all our efforts to protect and enhance our environment and light up Angeles City not only in aesthetics but more importantly for keeping city streets safe at night," Lazatin earlier said.