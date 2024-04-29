AC gov't to provide free WiFi to public schools

ANGELES CITY--Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. said internet access will be provided for free to 56 public schools with the installation of dedicated fiber optics.

IC Calaguas, Lazatin's adviser, said 56 public schools, government offices, the 33 barangays, and the 6 Rural Health Units will be provided dedicated fiber optics.

"The installation of the fiber optic cable will now be in full swing with the supervision of our Information Communication and Technology Division Chief Michael Lising," Calaguas said.

Lising said the new internet service will start in 56 public schools.

The said wifi access will also be used in public school libraries and laboratories.

Lazatin worked for free internet access during the pandemic, where 772 satellites were installed.