AC gov't to strengthen child protection policies

ANGELES CITY — The city government is set to convene the Local Council for Protection of Children (LCPC) to revisit and strengthen the city’s policies on child protection.

The decision comes after two recent tragic incidents concerning the welfare of children in the city — the abduction of a 5-year-old child known as “Ally”, and the unfortunate demise of two children in Barangay Malabanias.

“These incidents have highlighted the urgent need for a reinforced child protection measures in the city,” Mayor Carmelo “Pogi”

Lazatin Jr., said.

The meeting will take place early this week and its schedule will be announced shortly, the city government said.

Angeles City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) chief Edna Duaso, through the supervision of Chief Adviser IC Calaguas and Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel, is now arranging the review of the existing policies and procedures concerning child welfare and protection to prevent similar incidents

“Angeles City has always been committed in doing everything in its power to ensure the safety of our children,” Duaso said.

LCPC is a body dedicated to the protection of children’s rights through the development and implementation of policies.

The city government ,through the CSWDO, works closely with the LCPC to implement policies and initiatives aimed at protecting children.

Lazatin urged the residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.