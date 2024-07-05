AC gov't workers to get new shoes

ANGELES CITY— At least 4,170 employees from this city government here are set to receive new shoes as a personal gift from Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr.

“This will serve as the employees’ incentive for their hard work and dedication,” Lazatin said.

Lazatin said he will distribute the shoes to the employees on July 8, 2024.

Association of Government Employees for a New Dynamic Angeles City (AGENDA) President Flordeliza Santos thanked Lazatin for the free shoes.

“On behalf of all the employees of Angeles City Hall, we would like to thank Mayor Pogi Lazatin for yet another surprise for us. His thoughtfulness for us employees is more than what we expected,” Santos said.

On behalf of all the employees, she vowed that they will continue to provide efficient public service for Angeleños.

Santos also thanked the mayor's Chief Adviser IC Calaguas and Executive Assistant Reina Manuel for their support to city hall employees.

Francis Pangilinan, Officer-in-Charge of Angeles City Traffic Development Office and Environmental Management System said the free shoes will help his traffic enforcers while manning the traffic in the busy roads of the city.

Traffic officer Danilo Catacutan, Sector 2 Commander, said that “masanting la, siguradong komportable la pu reta keng bitis, lalo na pu makatikdo kami patingapun, at least for the first time ngeni pamu pu melyari ini uling keng 13 years keng traffic ngeni ku pa pu tanggap makanyan.”

City Health Officer Verona Guevarra also thanked Lazatin for the free shoes.

“Unang una po hindi po kami makapaniwala talaga, first time pu na ang isang empleyado na COS, casual or permanent man po, ay makakakuha ng sapatos from a Mayor. Yung mga BPW at BHW nga po namin masaya na po sa ham na binibigay ng ating mayor tuwing pasko at ngayon may karagdagang sapatos pa po,” Guevarra said.